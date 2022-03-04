Penis wound may indicate cancer: ‘Early diagnosis is essential to avoid amputation’

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Health worker holds anatomical model of male reproductive system

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Penile cancer can be manifested by wounds of different aspects. Therefore, the recommendation is that any penile injury be evaluated by a specialist.

About eight years ago, Carlos noticed that small warts had appeared on the tip of his penis. Without imagining that it could be cancer, the symptoms that appeared a few days later scared the paulistano, who was 64 years old at the time.

In a short time, the lesions swelled and started causing pain and intense burning and hindering his work as a truck driver. With the constant discomfort, sleeping for hours at a time or focusing on the usual routine activities became impossible.

He made an appointment with a doctor he found at a popular private health care network. The biopsy performed by the professional indicated that Carlos suffered from squamous papilloma, a tumor that has been associated with HPV (human papillomavirus) infection.

The prescribed treatment consisted of antibiotics and an ointment made in a compounding pharmacy. It was not enough. Between a new biopsy, changing medications and cauterizing the wounds, years passed. “Nothing helped to cure the problem once and for all, so I decided to look for another hospital”, remembers Carlos.

