Pernambuco gives farm in Romania to refugees from war in Ukraine

the pernambuco from petrolina Maria Thereza Coelho Cunha Bueno gave in to farm where she lives with her German husband and children to receive Brazilians and other refugees from war in ukraine. The location is in the city of Siretin Romania, 391 kilometers from the capital Bucharest and right on the border with the country invaded by Russia.





On the farm, a advanced consular post to meet those who use the territory of Romania to flee Ukraine. In an interview with TV Grande Riofrom Petrolina, Maria Thereza explained that she was worried about the news of refugees because of the war.





“We opened the house and the farm to receive these people who were crossing. On Sunday night, I started to see in the newspaper that there were many Brazilians trying to leave. The situation is really dramatic”, said the woman from Pernambuco.









Maria Thereza looked for Ambassador of Brazil to Romania, Maria Laura da Rocha, to offer the property in aid. “Consulate employees will be staying at my house and will use the farm office as consular support for these people who are trying to cross,” she said.





The ambassador explains that, in the early days of the war, there was still not much support in the process to assist Brazilians leaving Ukraine.





“We had no support, the embassy employees who went to the border were left lying around, more than seven hours in the cold, there was no more hotel”, explained the Itamaraty representative, adding that the Brazilians received the necessary support.





According to Brazilian Embassy in Kievcapital of Ukraine, approx. 500 Brazilians lived in the country before the Russian invasion. In all, more than 830 thousand people have already left the Ukraineaccording to data from this Wednesday (2) from the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).





On Tuesday, the Itamaraty announced the opening of two more emergency posts to assist Brazilian citizens seeking to leave Ukraine: in Lviva Ukrainian city close to the Polish border, and chisinaucapital of Moldaviato make it easier for those trying to leave via Romania.





Satellite image shows the property’s land, located right on the Romanian-Ukrainian border (Photo: Reproduction/Google Street View)





The Pernambuco native also remembers that it could be her with her children in the situation of other countrymen. “I, as an immigrant in a country where you don’t know anyone, has no family, began to disturb me a lot. I started to think about how to help, to take advantage of the fact that we have space to be able to somehow help these people who are trying to escape”, she added.





Until Tuesday (1st), 52 Brazilians and five accompanying foreigners received support from the Brazilian embassy – all before the farm was available. “We are monitoring another 15 nationals, among which seven have made recent contacts,” added ambassador Maria Laura. The embassy organizes itself to offer transportation, hotel and food for a few days to Brazilians.





With the offer of the farm in Pernambuco, the Embassy of Brazil in Romania set up a consular post there, where two employees started working to serve the Brazilians.





“They monitor the arrival of Brazilians across a border [com a Ucrânia] or otherwise [com a Moldávia]. We process the documentation, send the buses,” said the ambassador.





According to Maria Laura, the farm is a strategic point for Brazilians to leave from Ukraine and also from Europe.





“We have not yet welcomed any Brazilians on the property, those who arrived were before availability and are in Bucharest. From now on, we will drive there to wait for transport to the capital”, concluded Maria Laura da Rocha.





The consular section of the Embassy of Brazil in Romania provides the WhatsApp contact +40 722 219 236 to help Brazilians who intend to enter the country from Ukraine.

