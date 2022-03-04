PicPay resets free credit card transfer limit

Not good news! O PicPay reset the free credit card transfer limit. According to reports we have received, the new change has been in effect since yesterday (02).

about change

Over the last year, PicPay had already reduced the free transfer limit using the credit card at three different times. See below our history of article on the subject:

Now, the application has zeroed this limit, impacting several users who used the tool to pay bills and generate points on their card.

According to the company’s website, the rates are divided as follows:

Fee for adding money to Wallet by credit card to transfer between PicPay accounts: 3.99% per transaction;

Payments for electricity, sanitation, gas and tax bills with added balance via credit card: 3.09% per transaction ;

; Boleto payments, except for electricity, sanitation, gas and taxes, with balance added via credit card: 3.99% per transaction.

transfer example

With the new fee charged, if you make a transfer in the amount of R$1,000 using your credit card, for example, a fee of 3.99% will be applied, totaling a cost of BRL 39.90.

Comment

As we stated during the article, this is bad news for those who used the free limit as one of the strategies to earn points. We have noticed that, unfortunately, reductions in values ​​have become a trend among the main payment apps.

Will anyone be impacted by the change? For more information about all fees charged by the app, visit the PicPay website.