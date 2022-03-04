Pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer test

A JetBlue pilot was pulled from a plane in Buffalo, New York, after reportedly hitting four times the legal limit for pilots in a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, director of public affairs for the Niagara Border Transportation Authority. .

The test taken on the 52-year-old pilot showed a breathalyzer of 0.17, police said – well above the legal limit for pilots, which is 0.04, according to the ABC network.

According to the transport authority, an official from the Transportation Security Administration noticed that the pilot was drunk and authorities removed him from the cockpit shortly before takeoff.

NFTA airport police arrested the man, who is from Orlando, Florida, and notified federal authorities, according to Tederous. He was released to JetBlue’s security and could face federal charges, she said.

The pilot denied drinking the morning of the flight, according to the police report, but claimed to have had 7 to 8 drinks the night before.

Tederous said passengers on board were aware of what was happening.

“It was right there, everything unfolding in front of them,” she said, “this must be very upsetting for sure.”

The flight to Ft. Lauderdale was delayed by more than four hours.

In a statement, JetBlue said the safety of customers and crew “is our first priority.”

“We adhere to all rules and requirements regarding alcohol at all times and have a very strict zero-tolerance internal policy on alcohol,” the statement said. “We are aware of the incident that occurred this morning in Buffalo and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. We are also conducting our own internal investigation. The crew member involved has been removed from duty.”

Experts say such incidents are rare.

“That’s very rare, but when it happens, it’s career-ending,” said ABC News aviation analyst and former commercial pilot John Nance. “This couldn’t be more serious – the idea of ​​having someone a little harmed in the commercial cockpit and all those lives behind you. And all those lives on the ground below you.”