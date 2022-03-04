PlayStation 5 about to get VRR support? • Eurogamer.pt

The absence of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on PlayStation 5 has been one of the shortcomings pointed out, in addition to the absence of 2k resolution (1440p), but things could be about to change.

Sony televisions are already receiving an update that allows support of the much-desired VRR, thank you HDTVTest.

In the video below we can see that Sony’s A90J model has already received the update, thus allowing you to take advantage of this technology on various devices, such as a PC or an Xbox Series X|S console.

This update comes just in time for Elden Ring, which has suffered from consistency issues with its frame rateas you can see in the Digital Foundry article.

The VRR allows you to smooth the entire experience, giving the impression that we are facing a totally fluid image and without abrupt drops in frames. Xbox Series X|S consoles take advantage of this technology in Elden Ring.

With this update from Sony, we may be on the verge of making this technology available for PlayStation 5. Let’s wait.