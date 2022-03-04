Potentially dangerous asteroid approaches Earth this Thursday (3)

The asteroid 2001 CB21 will pass more than 4 million kilometers from our planet this Thursday (3). Although this asteroid is considered potentially dangerous, you can rest assured that the approach distance will not pose any risk to us. And you will be able to follow the brief visit of the object through an online broadcast, scheduled to start at midnight (Brasilia time).

The space rock in question measures between 560 m and 1.2 km in diameter and, during this closest approach, will be 4.9 million kilometers from Earth. This distance is equivalent to almost 13 times the average distance between the Earth and the Moon, which is approximately 384,400 kilometers.

Below, you can see a photo of the asteroid in the midst of the star trails:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Photo of the asteroid recorded 5.4 million kilometers from Earth (Image: Reproduction/Virtual Telescope)

The record was produced remotely with the Elena robotic telescope, from the Virtual Telescope project. At the time the image was taken, the asteroid (138971) 2001 CB21 was about 5.4 million kilometers from Earth, when it was already slowly approaching our planet.

The pass distance is safe for us, but even so, the asteroid is considered potentially dangerous (“PHA”). This name is given to asteroids that have a certain brightness (which allows estimating the approximate size of the object) and that pass by Earth at a distance of 7.48 million kilometers.

Once discovered, PHAs are continuously monitored, as their orbits can be perturbed through gravitational interactions with planets and other bodies, resulting in increases in collision risk. To date, more than 27,000 near-Earth asteroids have been discovered, with new ones being identified constantly.

Watch the asteroid pass live

The Virtual Telescope will broadcast live the approach of the asteroid (138971) 2001 CB21. Generally, the project uses a telescope near Rome, operated by Gianluca Masi, founder of the project.

The broadcast starts at midnight on Friday (4), and you can follow it on the project’s website, by clicking here, or by watching the video below.

Source: Virtual Telescope; Via: Swinburne University