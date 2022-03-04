Powell says impact of war on Ukraine uncertain, but crisis could hit investment | Economy

Russia’s war on Ukraine could hit the US economy through a variety of channels, from higher prices to reduced spending and investment, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday, though he was not. clear what the ultimate impact will be.

“What we know so far is that commodity prices have gone up significantly, energy prices in particular. This is going to affect our US economy” in the form of higher inflation at least in the short term, Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.

“Also, we might see a decline in pro-risk sentiment, so you might see less investment. You might see people holding back on spending. It’s hard to see what the effect will be on both supply and demand.”

Powell repeated his Wednesday remarks to a House committee whose members also focused on questions about Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The conflict unleashed extensive financial and other sanctions against Moscow.

Powell said the Fed is watching the situation carefully, but that so far has not changed the central bank’s plans to raise interest rates starting at its March meeting to try to rein in already high US inflation.

“It’s only appropriate that we continue along the lines we had in mind before the Ukraine invasion,” Powell said.

But lawmakers focused on the new situation the Fed now faces and the possibility that the central bank is facing a tougher scenario in which inflation is driven by the war while growth slows.

“I’m a little concerned that this war has changed the risk profile,” said Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania.