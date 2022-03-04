Prize of 57 million of the accumulated Mega-Sena is drawn this Thursday

posted on 03/03/2022 06:00



Keila Santos plays when she feels compelled to bet. In general, she changes the bet numbers and follows her intuition (credit: Edis Henrique Peres / CB / DA Press)

Those who usually do that little feat in the Mega-Sena game can start the millionaire Friday. The prize, accumulated in R$ 57 million, will be raffled today, at 8 pm, at Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The contest will be broadcast live on Caixa Econômica Federal’s social media and bets can be placed until 7pm.

In the Fico Rico lottery, at the Plano Piloto bus station, Marlene Alves, 63, and retired, did her part. “I play every week, always on Wednesday,” said the resident of Águas Claras. “I always play the same numbers and I’ve already hit a court”, she says.

Sandreia Lima Carvalho, lottery attendant, says that the movement is gradually being resumed due to the closed days due to the carnival holiday. “It’s still kind of stopped, but demand continues. We also have customers who really like to play in the lottery. And just like Mega, there’s Lotofácil and Quina, which are well sought after”, he highlights.

For Keila Santos, 49, a social worker and resident of Paranoá, in addition to choosing numbers, the very act of playing depends on intuition. “I don’t play all the time, but sometimes I feel like I come and play a game. It’s nothing specific. I also change my choice of numbers, although I really like 33, but I wouldn’t be able to explain why,” she says.

how to bet

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. However, the more numbers a person chooses, the greater the chances of winning and the greater the amount paid for the game. Seven marked numbers cost R$31.50 and have a probability of hitting one in 7,151,980. The bet with 15 numbers costs R$ 22,522.50, with a probability of hitting one in 10,003.

Mega-Sena accumulated for the sixth time, and although no one took the entire amount of the prize, a Brasiliense hit the corner, last Saturday, and earned R$ 53,045.58 in a game played over the internet. In addition to him, 78 other people managed to hit the five dozen drawn and 5,279 bets had four hits and took home R$ 1,134.03.

Confident, Geraldo Marcos, 41, a computer technician and resident of Arniqueira, says he plays once a week. “I’ve already played court at Mega. I always choose the same numbers. At some point, luck arrives”, he confides.

How to bet online:

» Be over 18 years old and have a CPF;

» Have a credit card;

» Enter personal data and validate the registration token sent to the email;

» Register a six-digit password;

» The minimum bet in Online Lotteries is R$31.50 and the maximum bet is R$945 per day;

» The Portal receives bets 24 hours a day, but attention must be paid to the closing time of the contest, the same used in the Lottery Houses, one hour before the draws;

» The portal does not sell bolão and bets are placed as if they were on the paper wheel;

» It is not authorized to play games for another person, as the bets are linked to the registered CPF and the payment of any prize as well;

» In case of winning, it is necessary to print the bet slip and the Redemption Code (which must be memorized) and go to the lottery store of choice;

» CPF and redemption code will be required;

» To exclude the registration of the Online Lottery, call: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 726 0104 (other regions).