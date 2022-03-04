Procon de São Paulo notifies Itaú for website and application problems

The São Paulo Procon notified Itaú, demanding explanations about the problems in the bank statements pointed out by customers today. The defense body says that consumers cannot be harmed by the failure, and established that the financial institution must respond by March 7.

According to Procon, the bank must clarify when it found the problem, what is the regularization forecast, what security measures and protocols were implemented, if the company’s database was affected and what type of information was compromised.

Itaú even informed that the services on the application and on the website were re-established, but the report by UOL found that accesses were still unstable and slow.

The Procon notification also asked for detailed explanations about which services were affected, how many consumers were affected, what type of operations were compromised, what the impacts were on the consumer and how many complaints were registered in the company’s channels.

Throughout the day, some people were concerned about the possibility of having to pay interest or fees for not being able to make payments. The bank extended the hours for payments via TED and Pix that could not be made throughout the day, but, even so, Procon asked for explanations on how consumers can solve any problems in this regard.

“Consumers cannot be harmed by a failure that is not their responsibility”, says the statement from Procon. “Transactions not carried out by account holders should be considered null and void”, he adds.

The agency also explains that if you have been prevented from making any transaction – if the bank does not offer an alternative to carry out it – the consumer cannot be harmed with fines, interest or other charges.

Procon also advised those who had amounts improperly deposited in their accounts as a result of the failure not to use the money, which must be returned.

Earlier, when asked about the instability, Itaú’s official profile on a social network explained that the resumption is gradual, and it may take some time for all customers to be able to access the bank’s app and website again.