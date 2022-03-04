PS Plus and PS Now would already be “united” in Europe

According to PS Plus and PS Now subscribers, a possible unification of services began to be rehearsed behind the scenes — and heated rumors about Spartacus. Apparently, the renewal date for both is being displayed as one, and the game streaming “auto-renew” menu is not accessible.

The first reports started to be noticed on the NeoGaf forum, where several screenshots were shared by the community, showing how the setup is listing the PS Plus twice. Check out:

The author of the screenshot above wrote the following in the comments:

For some reason my PS Plus is listed twice, and PS Now is not showing, but I am subscribed.

See some more reports below:

Shane89: I can only see one PS Plus subscription on my account, but I have both PS Plus and PS Now. Something has definitely changed. My account is European (Italy)

Just_one: Something is happening for sure. I had different subscriptions to PS Plus and PS Now, and now it’s like this. European Account (Portugal)

It is worth noting the fact that the renewals present the same period in the records above. Also according to netizens, the signatures of both are working normally.

After patents hinting at Spartacus’ debut, the community even kept an eye on old game trophies featured in player profiles. Maybe this time the clue is a little more real and the “new PS Plus” is no longer a rumor, right? We just have to wait.

Sony would be close to announcing Spartacus

Jeff Grubb, gaming industry insider and journalist for VentureBeat, said on his show known as “GiantBomb” that Sony is preparing Spartacus for release soon. Check out more information by clicking here!