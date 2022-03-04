‘Putin has no chance of winning,’ says Ukraine’s chancellor

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro kuleba, said today that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has no chance” of winning the war with Ukraine. He also extolled civilians who are fighting Russian troops in the streets.

In a message on social media, Kuleba shared images of Ukrainian citizens trying to block the passage of Russian soldiers in the city of Energodar. “This is a real People’s War for Ukraine.”

Putin has no chance of winning. In this photo, civilians block Russian invaders on Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro kuleba

This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it. On this photo civilians block Russian invaders in Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos. We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now! pic.twitter.com/Wv2uLMWrD4 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 3, 2022

In Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine, residents even used garbage trucks to block a highway and try to stop Russian troops from entering the city. The region is home to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest energy unit in Europe.

Shortly after the blockade, videos posted on social media show Russian troops attacking civilians — you can hear gunshots and see people running.

On social media, Ukraine’s minister also asked for military aid from allied countries. “We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air.”

The capital Kiev has been one of Russia’s main bombing targets since troops managed to approach the capital. Last night, an airstrike hit a train platform where hundreds of civilians are sheltering. TV towers and government buildings are also being bombed.

In northern Ukraine, in the city of Chernihiv, a Russian missile hit an oil deposit this morning. Images show a column of black smoke and high flames, which appear to be rising from an oil tank.