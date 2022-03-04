Putin says Russian operation in Ukraine is proceeding as planned

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia’s military operations in Ukraine were going according to plan and called his soldiers heroes.

“I want to say that the special military operation is progressing exactly according to schedule. According to the plan. All tasks that were foreseen are being successfully resolved,” he said, a week after Russia sent tanks and troops into Ukraine from the north, east and south.

Putin’s televised remarks appeared to be intended to counter claims by Western governments and intelligence agencies that Russia’s campaign ran into logistical problems, tactical errors and fiercer-than-expected resistance from Ukraine.

He made a number of accusations against Ukrainian forces, without providing evidence to substantiate them, including that they had tortured and killed Russian prisoners of war, and that they are holding foreign nationals hostage and using human shields.

He reaffirmed his logic for the war, which Ukraine and the West rejected as baseless propaganda.

“Now on Ukrainian territory, our soldiers and authorities are fighting for Russia, for a peaceful life for the citizens of Donbass, for the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine so that we cannot be threatened by an anti-Russian right on our borders that has been created by the West years ago,” he said.

(Report by Reuters)

know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat