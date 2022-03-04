Putin urges neighboring countries to normalize relations with Russia

posted on 04/03/2022 10:32



(credit: Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday called on Russia’s neighboring countries to normalize relations with the country. “We have no bad intentions, there is no need to impose restrictions, we fulfill all obligations,” he said in a televised address. “We see no need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, always arise exclusively in response to some hostile actions, actions against the Russian Federation,” he continued.

According to him, the country is capable of withstanding economic sanctions and will be able to emerge stronger from the conflict. “We’ll just have to move some projects a little to the right to acquire additional skills. But we are still going to solve the problems we face,” he said.

On Friday, the Kremlin said the time had come for the population to unite around President Vladimir Putin. “Now is not the time for division, it is the time for unity. And unity around our president,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press conference.

The Kremlin spokesman said Putin did not plan to speak with the Ukrainian president or US President Joe Biden. “Such a conversation is not planned. Currently, it is difficult to consider these partners as interlocutors,” said Peskov.

This Friday, the conflict with Ukraine reaches its ninth day with the takeover of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe. On Thursday, the two countries agreed to create a humanitarian corridor for the safe evacuation of civilians from Ukraine.

With information from France-Presse