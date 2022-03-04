QuintoAndar buys app for condominiums

The real estate startup QuintoAndar announced this Thursday (03) the acquisition of app startup for condominiums Noknox. Noknox has a platform that connects residents to landlords, doormen and service providers via cell phone. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

“Our intention is to take the application to condominiums throughout Brazil and accelerate digitalization, making life easier for people in the routine of their homes”, said Andre Penha, co-founder of QuintoAndar about the acquisition.

Among the services offered to the condominium, directly through the Noknox application, are mail and parcel registration, visitor access control, official announcements for residents, reservation of common spaces and registration of occurrences.

The unicorn (startup valued at more than US$ 1 billion) will offer the Noknox platform to the liquidators registered on the Síndico.Net portal. This site was acquired by QuintoAndar in November 2020.

Founded in 2018, Noknox currently has a base of almost 34,000 registered users and around 100,000 housing units throughout Brazil. About 60% of users use the app every week, according to the company.

With the purchase, QuintoAndar takes another step towards its plan to look at the housing sector as a whole, acting on all fronts and stages. The business, founded in 2013 with a focus on real estate rental, now also sells properties.

Valued at more than US$5 billion, the startup manages more than 150,000 rental contracts and has R$80 billion in assets under management, operating in more than 50 cities in Brazil. In December 2021 QuintoAndar bought Grupo Navent, owner of the Imovelweb website. With the acquisition, it also started to operate in Argentina, Ecuador, Panama, Peru and Mexico.

