Recipe warns of immediate withdrawal scam of IRPF refund

The Federal Revenue released an alert about another coup attempt involving the refund of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF). According to the agency, scammers are using information about these values ​​to harm citizens.

The agency warns of care with emails received. “Federal Revenue communications do not have links of access by email. All information received must be confirmed directly on the e-CAC Portal, with secure access through Gov.br or by digital certificate.

Scams of this type are quite common. This time, with a message that has an Immediate Cashout in the subject, the criminals provide a link malicious program called Download Access Key. Taxpayers must not access the link.

IRPF 2022

The Federal Revenue Service will make available, on March 7, the Declaration Generator Program (PGD), which marks the beginning of the delivery of the 2022 Annual Income Tax Adjustment Declaration. The deadline ends at 23:59 on April 29 and, until then, according to the agency, the expectation is that 34.1 million declarations will be sent – ​​of this total, it is estimated that 60% will have value to be refunded.