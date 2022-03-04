Rumor grows about Apple’s foldable Mac

For some time, internet users have speculated about a possible “foldable iPhone”, but this dream should not come true until 2025. On the other hand, a novelty that greatly pleased technology lovers was the news that idealized a “folding mac”. With this, Apple’s portable computers, MacBooks, could be transported more easily, in addition to being a technological innovation.

Read more: Apple tests feature to turn iPhone into a payment machine.

Details of the alleged folding Mac

For now, everything is still a rumor that started with an announcement by Ross Young, who is a technology analyst and journalist in the field. Thus, Young says that the foldable Mac is already in the process of analysis and that it should hit the market before the foldable version of the iPhone.

And there’s more, as Young also guaranteed that the device would be approximately 20 inches, and that it would not even enter the category of MacBooks. That’s because the computer would deliver a new line of Apple products that are not yet known.

In this case, it would be a bet on the advancement of touchscreen technology and that is closer to an iPad than a MacBook itself. In this way, there would be a keyboard replacement for a touch handling area that would be in the lower half of the device.

more news

However, this computer intends to go even further and innovate in its functions and utilities. After all, it can be both an ordinary notebook, but with a Touch keyboard, at the same time it would be a large monitor. And if we take into account that a monitor takes up a certain amount of space in luggage during transport, a folding version would be much more practical.

This certainly stirred up technology fans who are already eagerly awaiting the launch, which so far has no set date and no confirmation from Apple. So, for now, we’re still waiting for Apple to actually carry out this project and that the foldable Mac is not just an internet rumor.