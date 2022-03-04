Russia already talks about hijacking Western planes and not returning them to their owners

Guilhem Vellut, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia





In what would represent a further escalation of the consequences of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, Russian media reports that the Ministry of Transport is considering buying or nationalize leased planes by Russian airlines with foreign leasing companies.

As part of the sanctions package, lessors were forced to withdraw planes from Russian fleets because of the consequences of fines they could face. According to the RBC network, heard by Bloomberg, the ministry would withhold the planes so that airlines can continue to operate and also to allocate a part as a source of spare parts.

As partner website Aviacionaline reports, on average, large lessors have approximately 6-8% of their total fleets contracted to Russian operators. AerCap, which currently owns 140 planes, risks losing $2.5 billion in assets if the idea of ​​nationalization is approved.





EU, US and Canadian sanctions cover a wide range of activities, from providing services to Russian companies to carrying out financial transactions that allow payments to be made. Many companies are still studying what is prohibited and what is allowed, but very strong measures have already been applied in the aviation sector.

A series of growing reciprocal bans have prevented the flag carrier Aeroflot and smaller carriers such as S7 and Rossiya from flying to destinations such as the EU, the US and Canada. Russia, for its part, has denied access to major air routes on its territory, making European services to Asia difficult.

Airbus, Boeing and Embraer have declared that they will suspend the supply of aircraft, spare parts and assistance to Russian customers, while the Technik maintenance division of Deutsche Lufthansa AG – one of the largest in the world – has stopped its services in that country.

According to Bloomberg, the measure would allow it to continue operating domestically and in international markets that have not closed their borders. Among them, Turkey and China, as well as Southeast Asia.

In the medium term, the confiscation strategy should be complemented with the supply of contraband or reverse-engineered parts, taking advantage of its important industrial capacity. But as parts lose traceability, the aircraft would lose airworthiness and aeronautical authorities will have to either allow themselves some laxity – at the expense of operational safety – or maintain tight control and prevent operation.



