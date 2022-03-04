Russia and Ukraine will hold 3rd round of negotiations; see what has been agreed so far | Ukraine and Russia

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine ended their meeting on Thursday (3) and agreed to a third round of negotiations between the two warring nations next week.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation said that “there was an understanding” between the two nations for the creation of humanitarian corridors, entry of provisions and the evacuation of civilians from the country attacked by the Russians.

What was agreed at the 2nd meeting between Russia and Ukraine :

Creation of humanitarian corridors for the entry of provisions and the evacuation of civilians;

Possible ceasefire in humanitarian corridors region

Third round of negotiations between the two nations

1 of 1 Handshake at the 2nd meeting between Ukrainians and Russians this Thursday (3), in Belarus. — Photo: Reuters Handshake at the 2nd meeting between Ukrainians and Russians this Thursday (3), in Belarus. — Photo: Reuters

Images released by the authorities show the negotiators shaking hands at the conference table. This is the 1st time this has been recorded.

The Ukrainian spokesman also said that there was an agreement involving a possible temporary ceasefire during the evacuation of civilians in areas of conflict between the two armies.

This temporary ceasefire, however, will be stitched together in a third round of negotiations between the two countries, which has already been agreed, but does not yet have an exact official date for it to take place, representatives of the two nations said.

“The defense ministries of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to maintain humanitarian corridors. We will maintain the possibility of maintaining a ceasefire in the humanitarian corridors,” said Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky.

“Once again, the Russian Federation reinforces that the intention is to maintain peace and patience in this situation. We ask that the population use these humanitarian corridors and we hope that this will all be resolved soon”, declared Medinsky.

Disclosure of the humanitarian corridor

Ukraine’s representatives at this Thursday’s meeting (3) said that the exit corridor from the conflict areas should be released soon by the authorities of the invaded country.

“We were able to reach an understanding on the main issue. We now have an answer for hundreds of people who have children and relatives in Ukraine’s conflicted territories. In the shortest possible time, we will offer the possibility to leave these territories safely,” said the Ukrainian negotiator.