Russia Attacks Homes and Schools in Chernigov, Kills 9 People; watch video – International

The city of Chernigov, in northern Ukraine, destroyed after attack by Russian planes (photo: reproduction)

A Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernigov on Thursday left at least nine dead and four wounded, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to him, the attack took place in the residential area of ​​the city, where there are two schools. “Russian planes also attacked private homes and two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area. Rescue services, which are working in the area, say there were nine dead and four injured,” he explained.

“Many apartment buildings were damaged, windows were broken, walls, roofs, balconies were damaged, walls and ceilings were destroyed in some places. There are no military installations nearby. Nearby there are hospitals, several schools and kindergartens, dozens of skyscrapers”, said the governor by Telegram.

Videos shared on social media show the moment of the attack.

On Wednesday, the Russians conquered the port city of Kherson, one of the largest in Ukraine. This Thursday, representatives of Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Belarus to discuss a ceasefire between the two nations.