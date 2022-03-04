Russia conducts exercises with nuclear submarines and land-based missiles – News

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Russia conducts exercises with nuclear submarines and land-based missiles – News 6 Views

Russian nuclear submarines were directed to carry out exercises in the Barents Sea, while land-based missiles roamed sites in Siberia, last Tuesday (1st), according to information from the AP (Associated Press).


The moves came after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to put Russian nuclear teams on high alert, amid tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Faced with the conflict, this Wednesday (2), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US President Joe Biden knows that the The only alternative to economic sanctions against your country is a Third World Warwhich would be “a devastating nuclear war”.


United States says not to fear

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said this Monday (28), at the White House, in Washington, that Americans should not fear a nuclear attack from Russia.

A journalist asked: “Mr. President, should Americans be afraid of nuclear war?”. Biden, in passing, on the way out of the Black History Month event, said quickly, “No.”


About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Macron believes ‘the worst is yet to come’ in Ukraine after Putin call

The French president came to the conclusion that “the worst is yet to come” in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved