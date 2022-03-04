Russia is experiencing a wave of cancellation in culture after the invasion of Ukraine – 03/03/2022 – Illustrated

Russia has become a cultural industry pariah after its president, Vladimir Putin, attacked Ukraine and ushered in the most serious military crisis in Europe since World War II.

In an article in Bloomberg, economist Tyler Cowen called the wave of cancellations a “new McCarthyism”, in reference to the period in American history when a number of artists, intellectuals and politicians were persecuted and censored because of an alleged connection with communism.

Below is a list of institutions and events that vetoed Russian presence until Putin announces a ceasefire.

Film and TV

After the Ukrainian Film Academy created a virtual petition calling for retaliation against Russia, the Glasgow festival, which kicked off in the UK on Wednesday, banned two Russian films — “No Looking Back” and “The Execution”.

The Stockholm Film Festival, which takes place from March, followed the same steps and removed all Russian state-funded films from its schedule.

The Cannes Film Festival, in turn, will not accept the presence of official delegations from Russia or anyone linked to Putin’s government at the event, scheduled for May.

The French event did not specify whether the boycott hits any Russian films, however. “We salute the courage of all those who live in Russia and are at risk of protesting against the invasion of Ukraine. Among them are artists and filmmakers who have never stopped fighting the current regime and who cannot be associated with the unacceptable actions. [de Putin]”, the organizers said in a press release.

The only festival that did not accept the request of the Ukrainian academy was Locarno, scheduled for August in Switzerland, with the justification that the boycott hurts freedom of expression and cinema.

On the commercial front, Disney, Sony and Warner, three of Hollywood’s biggest studios, have said they won’t show their releases in the country until the conflict is stopped.

These include a retelling of “Batman” with Robert Pattinson, “Morbius,” about the Marvel anti-hero vampire played by Jared Leto, and Pixar’s “Growing Up Is a Beast.”

Song

Close to Putin and considered the greatest Russian conductor, Valery Gergiev has been collecting setbacks since the beginning of the war.

Giergev had his performances with the Vienna Philharmonic canceled at Carnegie Hall, one of the most traditional venues in New York, as well as at La Escala, in Milan, Italy.

He was also fired from the Munich Philharmonic, Germany, where he was chief conductor. The mayor of the German city, Dieter Reiter, said he asked Gergiev to speak out about the war, but due to his silence, there was no alternative but to resign.

In New York, Carnegie Hall announced that it will no longer host artists who support the Russian president, as well as the Metropolitan. This, incidentally, canceled the upcoming performances of Russian soprano Anna Netrebko, whose fame has helped to build over the last 20 years. According to The New York Times, the opera star did not agree with the house’s subpoena to distance her image from President Vladimir Putin, whose re-election she supported.

In the field of pop music, the band Green Day canceled a concert that would make in Moscow in May.

Arts

Although the Venice Biennale did not ban any works from showing, Russian artists Kirill Savchenkov and Alexandra Sukhareva decided to withdraw their works from the Russian pavilion, saying that “there is no room for art while civilians are dying under missile fire”.

Raimundas Malasauskas, curator of the Russian national pavilion, where the duo would have their works on display, also resigned from participating in the Venice Biennale. With this, the area will be closed during the event, which opens its doors in April.

Ukraine’s participation is uncertain, as Ukrainian curators and artists have also withdrawn from the show and will only withdraw if the war is ended. “We cannot continue working on the pavilion project because our lives are at risk,” curators Maria Lanko, Lizaveta German and Borys Filonenko said in a press release.

Literature

Amid the escalation of the conflict, the writer Fyodor Dostoevsky ended up becoming a target. In Italy, the University of Milan-Bicocca, one of the most important in the region, canceled a course on the author and then backtracked.

Meanwhile, a theater in Genoa opened a festival of Russian music and literature dedicated to the author of “Crime and Punishment”. The reason, as reported by the Ansa news agency, is the fact that the Russian Consulate in Genoa sponsors the event.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella said he had received requests to tear down a statue of Dostoevsky in the city. “This is the mad war of a dictator and his government, not of one people against another. Instead of erasing centuries of Russian culture, let’s think about how to stop Putin quickly,” he told the same news agency. “It seems that we have reached a level of hysteria against Russian citizens who are not at all to blame for being born in Russia.”

streaming

Netflix has stopped Russian original productions and the purchase of films and series from the country due to the war with Ukraine, which began on February 24, according to Variety magazine. With this, the streaming giant joins other companies that have adhered to economic sanctions on the country.

The streamer had four Russian originals in the works, including a crime thriller series directed by Dasha Zhuk, which was filming and was suspended. The 1990 series was the second Netflix original series filmed in Russia, after “Anna K,” which ended last year.

Spotify said on Wednesday it had closed its Russian office indefinitely in response to what it called a “reasonless attack on Ukraine” by Russia.

The platform also said it had reviewed thousands of content since the start of the war and restricted the presentation of programs owned and operated by Russian state media.

Earlier this week, it even removed all government-owned broadcasters RT and Sputnik programs from their platforms in the European Union, the United States and other markets around the world — except Russia.