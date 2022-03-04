Russia may even win the war, but Putin is already defeated – News

It was supposed to be a walk, a military parade through the streets of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities. Who would doubt the Russian military might, its huge tanks, the technological supremacy, the incomparable contingent of millions of heavily armed soldiers? And the nuclear arsenal.

Flopped. The Ukrainian resilience surprised the world. By gross miscalculation or arrogance without measures, the dictator Vladimir Putin came face to face with a people willing to fight. Quickly, social networks set the tone that would mark the war, with villains and heroes quickly taking their places.

Internally, in his own country, Putin had to see crowds protesting the invasion. In four days, the winner of the war of public opinion, of the narratives, of the stories that will stay in people’s minds and hearts was already defined.

Russia may even continue the invasion to a point where Ukraine’s surrender is a final issue. But Putin is already defeated. He is the villain. The bad man, cold and cruel. There is no more return.

The Hague Court has already reserved the defendant’s seat for the all-powerful ex-KGB agent. The Russian kingpin committed war crimes and reignited the imperialist bonfire. The greater the punishment for Putin, the more the world will be protected from further massacres driven by ambition or false patriotism.