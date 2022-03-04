Russia outside of indices could bring US$ 1.3 billion to the Brazilian stock market – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Russia outside of indices could bring US$ 1.3 billion to the Brazilian stock market – Money Times 10 Views

Ibovespa; investments
Brazilian assets have been among investor favorites amid cheap multiples and rising commodity prices (Pexels)

the removal of Russia of indices that serve as a benchmark for investment fund portfolios is giving an additional boost to one of the best performing emerging markets around the world in the first months of the year.

Brazilian equities could receive a $1.3 billion inflow as investors reallocate funds after MSCI announced Russia’s withdrawal from its indexes, which serve as the basis for several passive funds around the world, according to estimates by the Itaú BBA.

This would add to the BRL 70.8 billion that foreign investors put into shares in B3 since mid-December.

Brazilian assets have been among investor favorites amid cheap multiples and rising commodity prices.

The Ibovespa index has the second best performance in the world this year in dollars, up 22%, and the real has appreciated 11%, more than any other currency.

“Passive capital will be redistributed to other emerging countries, and Brazil will be a beneficiary,” said Malcolm Dorson, manager of Mirae Asset Global Investments in New York.

“A lot of managers also saw Russian assets as a way to gain exposure to commodities, so this should also bring more attention to commodity-producing countries,” Dorson said.

Brazil’s share of the MSCI Emerging Markets index has fallen from 16.8% at the end of 2009 to below 5% today, amid weaker economic growth and expanding Asian markets. Latin America as a whole is expected to receive around US$2.1 billion, predicts Itaú BBA, citing cheap valuations across the region.

Even after this year’s rally, the Ibovespa is trading at 7.7 times estimated earnings, below the ten-year historical average of 11.7 times. The secondary market has recorded 49 consecutive sessions of foreign net inflows since December 17, according to B3 data compiled by Bloomberg.

Local traders said Russia’s departure from benchmarks was already boosting Brazilian assets on Thursday, strengthening the real by more than 1%. MSCI announced on Wednesday that it will reclassify Russia from ‘Emerging Markets’ to ‘Standalone Market’ status, in a change that will take effect when markets close on March 9.

Other emerging markets may also benefit from new flows. Mizuho Bank said India and China could be beneficiaries, while Samsung Asset Management said capital inflows could go to Indonesia and Malaysia, which, like Russia, are more commodity-reliant economies.

“It’s less of an emerging market to bet on and the flow here increases, even more so with this rally in commodities”, says Carlos Menezes, manager at Gauss Capital.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Owner of Piraquê loses almost R$ 700 million in a week because of the war in Ukraine; understand

Published on 03/03/2022, at 19:37 Disclosure / Piraquê BNews newsroom The manufacturer of dry pasta …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved