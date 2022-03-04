Russia passes law that punishes anyone who spreads false information with prison | World

Russia’s parliament on Friday passed a law that punishes anyone who spreads false information about the country’s armed forces with imprisonment.

Russian officials say the country is suffering what they call an information war over the conflict in Ukraine. They claim that fake news is being spread by Russia’s enemies, such as the United States and its allies, in an attempt to sow discord and divide its people.

Drone video shows devastated Ukraine landscape

“If fake news leads to serious consequences, imprisonment could be up to 15 years,” the Russian parliament, which is known as the Duma, said in a statement.

The law allows the Russian government to act more aggressively against statements that discredit the military.

Blocking news agencies

This passage of the law comes at the same time as Russia’s media agency restricts access to the websites of several foreign news organizations, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle. The reason is the disclosure of what Russia classifies as false information in reports about the War in Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organizations offer a biased — and often anti-Russian — view of the world, while failing to hold their own leaders accountable for devastating foreign wars such as Iraq and corruption.

The regulator said on Friday it had blocked BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle and other media, the Interfax news agency reported.

BBC suspends operation in Russia

The BBC said on Friday (4) that it had temporarily suspended its operations in Russia under a new law that provides up to 15 years in prison for anyone who publishes what is considered to be false news about the Russian military.

“Our journalists in Ukraine and around the world will continue to report on the invasion of Ukraine,” said BBC Director General Tim Davie. The outlet stated that its Russian-language content will be kept for those outside the country.