Russia Recommends Producers to Temporarily Suspend Fertilizer Exports, Says Russian News Agency | agribusiness

Russia recommended this Friday (4) that the The country’s fertilizer producers suspend exports amid war-induced logistics problemsRussian news agency Interfax reported, based on a statement from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

“Given the current situation of foreign logistics operators […] the Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce was obliged to recommend to Russian producers the temporary suspension of the shipment of fertilizers for export,” the Russian government said in a press release.

According to the Russian agency, the statement also cites the recent suspension of the transport of containers to or from Russia by major shipping companies, following Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

For the Russian government, this situation has prevented European farmers and other countries from receiving fertilizers that have already been purchased.

Brazil is an importer of fertilizers

Despite being a great producer, Brazil depends on other countries to treat the soil with fertilizers and, with the war in Ukraine, Brazilian farmers have grown concerned about the purchase of this input for planting the 22/23 crop.

Chemical fertilizers work as a type of fertilizer, used to prepare and stimulate the land for planting.

Around 70% of the fertilizer used in agriculture comes from abroad and Russia is the main supplier, with around 23% of the total imported in 2021.

Brazil is looking for alternatives to deal with the situation. Last Wednesday (2), Minister Tereza Cristina said that she is going to Canada on the 12th to circumvent a potential lack of fertilizers in the market due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Canada was the fourth largest supplier of fertilizers or chemical fertilizers in 2021, behind only Russia, China and Morocco.

Last Thursday (3), she ruled out any possibility of Brazil receiving fertilizers from Russia and Belarus, while the war lasts.

According to her, there are no viable conditions for the payment and transport of products through the various sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for the military invasion. Brazil, which imports around 85% of its fertilizer consumption, is more dependent on potash, according to the minister.