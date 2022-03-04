Russia spares Brazil and says country “understands” reasons for Kremlin in Ukraine – 03/04/2022

Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Gennady Gatilov, downplays Brazil’s votes against Moscow in different UN bodies and insists that the government of Jair Bolsonaro “understands” the reasons why the Kremlin carries out its military operation in Ukraine.

In recent days, Brazil has voted alongside the US and Western powers on draft resolutions criticizing Russia. This took place both at the UN General Assembly and, this Friday, at the Human Rights Council.

At a meeting with the international press in Geneva, this Friday, the Russian diplomat was asked by UOL if he felt disappointed by Brazil’s stance on UN votes, after Vladimir Putin received Bolsonaro last month.

But, according to him, Brazil “explained its stance”. In fact, after supporting the resolution that creates a commission of inquiry to examine crimes in Ukraine, Itamaraty asked for the floor to criticize the proposal and say that it was not the most appropriate. The Brazilian government has also criticized sanctions and the shipment of weapons by Western powers, in addition to pointing out that Russia’s legitimate interests must be considered.

“It is up to each country to take positions. But, for us, the Brazilians understood the objectives of our operation and the reasons why we do it,” said the ambassador, who was Sergei Lavrov’s vice chancellor.

According to him, Moscow “does not want to occupy Ukraine”. “That is out of the question,” he said. “What we want is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine,” he insisted. According to him, it is the military threat from NATO that generated such a crisis.

The diplomat, who spoke to the press for more than an hour, refused to use the word “war” to describe what is happening in Ukraine. “This is a special military operation, which is legitimate,” he insisted.

He insisted on minimizing the Brazilian vote, in favor of the Americans. “I don’t think the vote reflects all the nuances of the Brazilian position,” he said.

According to the ambassador, Brazil “explained its position”. “It’s not that simple. There are nuances,” he said.

The Kremlin representative rejects that he is isolated, despite the votes, and says that China and India are among the countries that support his position. “We know that many countries have been pressured by the US and Western allies. We know that these countries have gone to capitals. Not all of them are in a position to resist. But that does not mean that they completely agree with what is happening in Ukraine and US policies,” he said. Russian.

For him, “history will show who was right”.