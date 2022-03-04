Russia, Ukraine Agree on ‘Humanitarian Corridor’, But Not Ending Conflict

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations agreed on the creation of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, which presupposes a temporary ceasefire during the withdrawal, representatives of both sides confirmed. The advance took place in the second round of negotiations, this Thursday 3, in Gomel, Belarus. However, there was no agreement on the end of the conflicts.

“The second round of negotiations is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine still doesn’t have the results it needs. There are only decisions about the organization of humanitarian corridors,” said the adviser to the Presidency of Ukraine Mikhailo Podolyak on social media.

Quoted by the Russian agency TassVladimir Medinsky, head of Vladimir Putin’s delegation, described the agreements reached as significant progress, especially on the humanitarian corridors.

“The main issue resolved today is to save people, civilians, who were in the fighting zone. Therefore, the parties agreed on the format for maintaining the humanitarian corridors,” Medinsky said, according to the statement. Tass.

According to the Russian, the two sides discussed three aspects in Belarus: military, humanitarian and those related to a future political solution to the conflict. “The positions are absolutely clear, they are written point by point. We managed to find mutual understanding for some of them.”

According to the Russian agency Sputnik News, Ukraine and Russia have decided to promote a third round of negotiations “in the near future”.

In speech, Putin does not back down

Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the military operation launched against Ukraine is proceeding as planned and that the missions are being carried out “successfully”. He also said that his troops are fighting “neo-Nazis” to support Russians and Ukrainians, who form “one people”.

In a statement to the Russian Security Council, Putin accused “nationalists” and “foreign mercenaries” in Ukraine of using civilians as human shields in the conflict.

“Our soldiers fight with steadfastness and full understanding of the justice of their cause. Even after being wounded, they remain in formation and sacrifice themselves […] to save comrades and civilians,” said the Russian leader.

Putin also said that Ukrainian forces had broken a promise to remove heavy military equipment from residential areas. Instead of complying with the agreements, he claimed, “tanks, artillery and mortars are being additionally deployed”.

Shortly before Putin’s speech, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov accused the West of stepping up the deployment of soldiers hired by private military companies to Ukraine.

Also on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to negotiate directly with Putin, arguing that this is “the only way to stop the war”.

At a press conference, Zelensky said he was “open” and “willing to address all problems” with the Russian president.