Russian airline Aeroflot excluded from global airline ticket sales system

Saber Corporation, a leading software and technology company in the travel industry, announced today (3) that it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, Russia’s largest state-owned operator. As a result, Aeroflot no longer has access to the GDS, a system used by travel agencies, travel websites and corporations around the world to shop, book and fulfill flight reservations.

“Sabre has been monitoring the evolution of the situation in Ukraine with increasing concern. From the beginning, our primary focus has been on the safety of our team members in the impacted region, as well as doing our part to support much-needed relief efforts.”said Sean Menke, CEO of Saber. “We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying and will continue to comply with the sanctions imposed against Russia. Additionally, we announced today that Saber has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, removing its content from our GDS.”

Saber said it will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and assess whether further action would be appropriate.

To help support humanitarian programs in the region, Saber, which has approximately 1,500 staff members in Poland, has donated $1 million to the Polish Red Cross, a 100-year-old charity that does exemplary work in conflict and conflict zones. support for displaced people.

Funds donated by Saber will be used by the Polish Red Cross to purchase, among other materials, much-needed food, hygiene products and sleeping bags, and will support the provision of medical assistance to those seeking shelter in Poland..



