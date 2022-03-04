Russian billionaires bring yachts to Maldives after sanctions; understand why – World

at least four luxury superyachts of Russian tycoons reached the Indian Ocean, crossing the Maldives and Seychellesthis Wednesday (2), amid the announcement of the American task force of “hunt and freeze” assets of Russian companies.

According to Bloomberg News analysis, the ships are 459-foot (140-meter) Ocean Victory from the steel tycoon. Victor Rashnikov; Clio, at 238 feet, is linked to aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

The 465-foot Nord, owned by Alexei Mordashov, another steel billionaire, is in the Seychelles after departing the Maldives. Russian banker’s Sea Rhapsody Andrey Kostinis heading to the island chain after leaving Turkey on February 18.

What motivated the movement of Russian yachts

The high movement of Russian vessels in Maldivian territories occurred after the US announced last Sunday (27) an action to bar goods from russian oligarchs sanctioned.

“Next week, we will launch a multilateral transatlantic task force to identify, hunt and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian companies and oligarchs – their yachts, their mansions and any other ill-gotten gains we may find and freeze under the law,” the House said. White.

President Joe Biden also reinforced last Tuesday that the US is preparing the offensive to seize yachts, luxury apartments and private jets from wealthy and politically connected Russians. “We are going after their illegitimate gains”, stressed the American leader.

other measures

The United States, which harshly condemns Russia for the conflict and has historically had a ‘feud’ with the country, released other measures against the Russian government.

Among them, there is the blocking of technology exports. According to Joe Biden, the sanction limits Russia’s ability to advance its military and aerospace sector.

A statement issued by the White House notes that “this includes Russia-wide restrictions on semiconductors, telecommunications, cryptographic security, lasers, sensors, navigation, aviation and maritime technologies.”