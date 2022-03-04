Russian billionaires react to sanctions after Ukraine invasion | Economy

Twitter reproduction Russian billionaires react to sanctions after Ukraine invasion

The strategy of suffocating the Russian economy has not only affected the country’s government and companies, but also the financial elite. After the invasion of Ukraine, the West has applied sanctions against Russian oligarchs – a term used to refer to the richest who began to gain prestige after the end of the Soviet Union – accused of acting in the interests of Vladimir Putin.

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom have banned Russian tycoons from accessing assets or carrying out financial transactions. In practice, the measure freezes money and personal property of those affected.

Among those sanctioned are Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, as well as Mikhail Fridman, who controls Russia’s main private bank; Igor Sechin, president of Rosneft, the country’s largest oil producer; and Alexei Mordashov, Russia’s richest man.

Similar measures had already been applied during the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he was working with European allies to confiscate yachts, luxury apartments and private jets from the Russian elite.

The next day, the US Department of Justice announced the creation of a task force to pursue billionaires believed to have helped Putin in his invasion of Ukraine.

Yesterday (3), the country decided to increase the number. Now, 19 oligarchs and 47 relatives added to the list are banned from entering the United States. Everyone will be cut off from the American financial system and their assets in the country will be confiscated.

What billionaires are doing to circumvent sanctions

Fearing sanctions, the tycoons chose to move their yachts to the Maldives in South Asia, which has no extradition treaty with the US. This week, at least five luxury boats were tracked in the region.

One was the yacht Clio, owned by Oleg Deripaska, founder of US-sanctioned aluminum giant Rusal.

In France, authorities said they had seized a yacht linked to the oligarch Igor Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft. Sechin was Deputy Prime Minister of Russia from 2008 to 2012.

There is still no information on confiscated jets, but they are also being moved to neutral countries. They are being monitored, including by 19-year-old student Jack Sweeney, who is known for tracking the flights of Tesla owner Elon Musk.

The Russian Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea, announced that he will put the football team up for sale and that he intends to donate all the money to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Finally, with the exclusion of Russia from Swift, the world’s largest banking system, and the consequent introduction of the ruble, Russian companies are turning to Chinese banks to move values.