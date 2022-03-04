Russian space agency suspends US engines

The head of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, today announced the suspension of delivery of Russian-made rocket engines to the United States. The break amid the war against Ukraine comes after decades of relationship.

Russian news agency Tass reported that the suspension will apply to the RD-180 engines, which power ULA’s Atlas V rockets (United Launch Alliance), based in the USA.

However, the CEO of ULA stated that the company has already received the necessary equipment in the short term, and does not expect the company to suffer consequences because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to CNN, the private space transport company is already in the process of abandoning the Atlas rocket line to adopt the new line called Vulcan, which will use engines made by Blue Origin, a company North-American of rockets by Jeff Bezos.

The ban also applies to the RD-181 engines used in Northrop Grumman’s Antares rockets, according to Russian state media. These rockets are used to power unmanned resupply missions to the International Space Station.

Image: UOL Art

US announces new sanctions against Russians

The White House today unveiled new sanctions on Russian oligarchs, at a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is advancing. The list of names released includes what the US called “Putin’s comrades and family members” who “continue to support” the Russian president.

All those listed will be excluded from the US financial system, their assets frozen, and their properties blocked for use. The information was published on the White House website.

“The United States and governments around the world will work to identify and freeze the assets that Russian elites and their families hold in our respective jurisdictions – their yachts, luxury apartments, cash and other ill-gotten gains,” the statement reads.

In addition to the total lockdown on eight Russian elites, visa restrictions will also be imposed on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and other close people. The US argues that these people “have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members to high-ranking positions” in addition to being leaders of Russia’s largest companies, and “responsible for the resources needed to support the invasion of Ukraine.”