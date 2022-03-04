Russian Spokesperson: Sending Weapon to Ukraine Will Leave More Victims

posted on 03/03/2022 15:10



According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, an increase in the supply of weapons to Ukrainian forces will cause more casualties in the conflict between the two countries. The information is from the Russian news agency interfax.

“[O presidente da Ucrânia] Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was receiving increasing amounts of weapons from its partners. This will lead to greater losses in Ukraine and the spread of the same weapons in European countries,” Zakharova said.

Ukraine has, in recent days, received weapons from European Union countries as a form of help in defending the Russian invasion.

At least 1 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the conflict. This Thursday (3/3) marks the eighth day of the Russian attack. The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war began on Thursday morning (3/3), at 11:30 am.

Ukraine has already claimed more than 5,000 victims, including wounded and fatal, since the first day of the conflict.

