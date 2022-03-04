Russian Spokesperson: Sending Weapon to Ukraine Will Leave More Victims
Abhishek Pratap 48 seconds agoNewsComments Off on Russian Spokesperson: Sending Weapon to Ukraine Will Leave More Victims0 Views
posted on 03/03/2022 15:10
Ukraine has, in recent days, received weapons from European Union countries as a form of help in defending the Russian invasion – (credit: Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP)
According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, an increase in the supply of weapons to Ukrainian forces will cause more casualties in the conflict between the two countries. The information is from the Russian news agency interfax.
“[O presidente da Ucrânia] Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was receiving increasing amounts of weapons from its partners. This will lead to greater losses in Ukraine and the spread of the same weapons in European countries,” Zakharova said.
Ukraine has, in recent days, received weapons from European Union countries as a form of help in defending the Russian invasion.
At least 1 million Ukrainians have left the country since the start of the conflict. This Thursday (3/3) marks the eighth day of the Russian attack. The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war began on Thursday morning (3/3), at 11:30 am.
Ukraine has already claimed more than 5,000 victims, including wounded and fatal, since the first day of the conflict.
Check out infographics with more information about the War in Ukraine:
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Latest events of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, between 1 and 2 March. Sabrina BLANCHARD, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Emilie BICKERTON / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Kiev map with the location of the Ukrainian capital’s three metro lines, and the Russian-controlled zone of the city, on March 1 at 5 pm (Bras.). Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Map with the location of the explosions, bombings and fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian army, and the zones under Russian control, on March 2 at 2 pm (Bras.). Simon MALFATTO, Sabrina BLANCHARD, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Map of Ukraine comparing zones under Russian control from February 24 to March 1 Laurence SAUBADU, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Cléa PÉCULIER / AFP
Infographics Wednesday 2/3 – Location of explosions and bombings since February 24 in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Credit: Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP Simon MALFATTO, Sophie RAMIS, Maria-Cecilia REZENDE, Kenan AUGEARD / AFP
Infograficos Wednesday 2/3 – Map of Europe showing the movements of Ukrainian refugees to other European countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Sabrina BLANCHARD, Emilie BICKERTON, Enric BONET-TORRA, Gabriel CAMPELO / AFP