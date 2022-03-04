Russians manage to break into Energodar nuclear plant

Russia invaded early this afternoon in the Energodar region in southwest Ukraine, where Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, is located. The advance was confirmed by the Ukrainian Information Service. The action takes place eight days after the beginning of the conflicts between the two countries.

“The invaders have already fired on the checkpoint and are using armored vehicles against the civilian population. Residents of Energodar, leave the streets blocked off! Do not be afraid!” reads a statement from the Ukrainian government on Telegram.

Residents of the region tried to stop Vladimir Putin’s army from advancing, but images confirm that the use of war weapons against civilians has opened the way for Russia.

As the Ukrainians blocked the road to Energodar, Russia started attacking the checkpoint.

The mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov has just written: The battle is going on at the checkpoint. Our guys are resisting and doing everything in their power to keep the enemy from passing. pic.twitter.com/WsFEUnjJoo — Danny U (@ursoi_danut) March 3, 2022

The city’s mayor, Dmytro Orlov, said on social media that the population did not measure efforts to protect the plant.

“Russian army invaded Energodar and fired on civilians. Residents fearlessly defend the city. They took to the streets en masse to stop Russian equipment and protect the nearby nuclear plant,” he detailed.

Russian troops invaded Energodar and fired at the civilians. Energodar residents fearlessly defend the city. They massively took the streets to stop Russian equipment and protect the nuclear power plant nearby. pic.twitter.com/KIGjJy3E4B — Franak Via?orka (@franakviacorka) March 3, 2022

Ukraine government condemns occupation of Chernobyl

Chernobyl was taken over by Russian military forces a week ago. Faced with the offensives, the Ukrainian government condemned the action and said that the capture of the facility is “an act of nuclear terrorism and a threat to the world”.

“Employees at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant are being held hostage by the Russian military for seven days straight. People are under psychological pressure and morally exhausted. This is a danger to human life as well as the operation of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.” . The message was also communicated by the government of Ukraine on Telegram.

To prevent “nuclear terrorism” from happening, the country asked the AEIA (International Atomic Energy Agency) to pressure NATO to close the airspace located over the facilities. It was also requested that efforts be intensified to prevent Russian acts at the plant.

active nuclear plants

Ukraine has four active nuclear power plants. The facilities are responsible for approximately half of the electricity consumed in the country, in addition to radioactive waste deposits, such as the one in Chernobyl, where the worst nuclear catastrophe in history occurred in 1986.

Ukraine’s nuclear agency and the Interior Ministry say they reported rising levels of radiation in Chernobyl after Russia took control of the region.

Images circulating on the internet show the action of Russian troops against civilians in Enerhodar, in southern Ukraine.

Russia denies nuclear intent

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war.

“Everyone knows that a third world war can only be nuclear, but I would like to point out that what is on the minds of Western politicians, the idea of ​​a nuclear war, is not on the minds of Russians,” Lavrov said in a statement. a press conference.

Today, the minister expressed confidence that a solution to the crisis will be found, and said that Moscow’s demands are “minimal”. Representatives from Russia and Ukraine meet for the second time to discuss a ceasefire.