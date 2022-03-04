Russians take over Europe’s biggest nuclear plant; radiation levels do not change | World

A Russian bombing hit this Friday (4) the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, located in central Ukraine.

There was a fire in a building where the plant’s employees were trained, the plant’s spokesman said.

The Russians managed to take the complex. The fire was brought under control, and there was no change in radiation levels, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which has been in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

Zaporizhzhia, built between 1984 and 1995, is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the 9th in the world.

The IAEA said this is the first time there has been a war in a country that has a large, established nuclear power grid.

Security camera footage shows a flash at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during bombing in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022

There are six reactors, each of which can generate about 950 Megawatts — in total, that’s about 5.7 Gigawatts (by comparison, the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, on the Brazilian-Paraguay border, has an installed capacity of 14 Gigawatts).

The energy generated in Zaporizhzhia is enough to supply about 4 million homes, according to the newspaper “The Guardian”. This plant alone is responsible for a fifth of the country’s electricity and half of all nuclear generation. Ukraine has four nuclear power plants, which together have 15 reactors.

The complex is located near the town of Enerhodar, on the edge of a dam on the Dnieper River.

Satellite image of the Zaporizhzhia region

The fire in the building that is used for training outside the energy complex occurred early Friday in Ukraine.

The news initially came from a plant official, who posted a text on Telegram in which he said that Russian forces had fired on the complex and that there was a real danger of a nuclear disaster.

The administrative building of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was hit by a Russian attack in the city of Enerhodar, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the incident, and reported that there was a fire. At that time, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that if there were an explosion the impact would be ten times worse than that of Chernobyl in 1986.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service later claimed that the radiation at the site was within normal limits, and that the fire actually took place in a building outside the complex.

Then the Emergency Service stated that only one of the six reactors continued to operate, the others were disconnected from the system.

The Russians took control of the complex around 9 am Kiev (4 am GMT).

Afraid of an accident, Ukraine warned the IAEA that something could happen even before the bombing, at a time when Russian tanks and infantry were close to the town of Enerhodar, a few kilometers from the plant.

In a statement released on Thursday, the director general of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, called for the immediate suspension of the use of force in Enerhodar and near the plant. He highlighted that the agency continued to help Kiev to ensure the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

Even before the announcement that the Russians have taken control of the complex, the IAEA informs that the plant’s essential equipment was not affected by the fire.

For Russians, Ukrainian saboteurs attacked

The Russian Defense Ministry said the attack in the region of the military complex was blamed on Ukrainian saboteurs.

A ministry spokesman said the plant was operating normally and had been under Russian control since 28 February.

“Last night, in a territory adjacent to the nuclear plant, there was an attempt by nationalists of the Kiev regime to try to make a monstrous provocation,” said Igor Konashenkov, the spokesman.

According to him, the Russian patrol was attacked by Russian saboteurs on the ground next to the complex.

Chernobyl was also taken

On February 24, fighting broke out near the former Chernobyl power plant, site of the worst nuclear accident in history, which is now under the control of Russian troops.

Ukrainian ambassador to US says Chernobyl is in Russian power