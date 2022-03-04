Russia’s UN condemnation is symbolic of Putin’s lack of allies in the world, analysts say

By voting widely to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly symbolized the extent of Vladimir Putin’s isolation from the world, from which the pile of sanctions applied by Europe, the United States and Japan in the last seven days were already strong indicative.

This Wednesday (02/03), in its first emergency session since 1997, the General Assembly ended with 141 votes against, 35 abstentions and only 5 votes in favor of Putin’s recent actions.

The resolution, tabled by more than 90 of the 193 UN member states, “deplores” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and calls for an immediate halt to Moscow’s use of force and an immediate, complete and unconditional support of all Russian military forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

A similar text has already been voted on by the UN Security Council and ended up vetoed by Russia itself.

