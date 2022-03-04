Russia’s UN condemnation is symbolic of Putin’s lack of allies in the world, analysts say

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brazil in Washington

2 March 2022

Credit, EPA photo caption, Soldier next to the wreckage of a downed military plane in Ukraine

By voting widely to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly symbolized the extent of Vladimir Putin’s isolation from the world, from which the pile of sanctions applied by Europe, the United States and Japan in the last seven days were already strong indicative.

This Wednesday (02/03), in its first emergency session since 1997, the General Assembly ended with 141 votes against, 35 abstentions and only 5 votes in favor of Putin’s recent actions.

The resolution, tabled by more than 90 of the 193 UN member states, “deplores” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and calls for an immediate halt to Moscow’s use of force and an immediate, complete and unconditional support of all Russian military forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.

A similar text has already been voted on by the UN Security Council and ended up vetoed by Russia itself.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A woman is injured outside a hospital after the bombing of the eastern Ukrainian city of Chugiv on February 24, 2022

The move also asks Russia to reverse the decision to recognize two separatist parts of eastern Ukraine – Luhansk and Donetsk – as independent, a move Putin took almost 10 days before the start of the invasion of Ukraine. The conflict has already produced thousands of deaths and around 700,000 refugees.

moral power

“The resolution has no real punitive power, but it certainly has moral power. And it makes it clear that Russia has no real allies, no democracy voted in favor of Russia,” says Carlos Gustavo Poggio, professor of international relations at FAAP.

In addition to Russia itself, only Belarus, ruled for more than 20 years by Alexander Lukashenko, who relies on the Kremlin to stay in power, and Syria, ruled by Bashar Al-Assad, backed by Russia to suppress a rebellion, voted in favor of Moscow. that nearly ousted him from power, communist North Korea and Eritrea, with whom Russia has increased economic and military cooperation.

“A shattering result against Russia is not surprising if one thinks that there is no basis in international law for Russian action. But it does show that Russia is more diplomatically isolated than previously thought. Even Israel, a country that also flagrantly violates international law, does not lose an arm wrestling match with less than eight votes. Besides itself, Russia only had four”, said Guilherme Casarões, professor of international relations at FGV.

The Israeli government has repeatedly denied violating international law. At the end of last year, the country’s representative at the UN said that such votes seek to “demonize” Israel.

Although President Jair Bolsonaro visited Moscow a week before the invasion, when he expressed “solidarity with the Russian people”, and his public hesitation in condemning Putin’s actions, citing Brazilian strategic economic interests, Brazil voted against Russia on this occasion. fourth.

It is the third time that the country has taken a stand against Putin’s interests at the United Nations in recent weeks.

Before the invasion, the country accompanied the United States in supporting that the matter be dealt with in the Security Council and after the invasion, it was in favor of censoring the country in the same collegiate.

With the vote in the General Assembly, Brazil was the only country in the BRICS bloc, also formed by Russia, China, India and South Africa, to condemn Russia.

Likewise, Serbia, which has a historic relationship with Moscow, and the United Arab Emirates, which abstained from voting on the same text in the Security Council, voted in favor of reprimanding Russia now.

“Putin is getting absolutely cornered, with diplomatic isolation and the enormous reputational cost of his actions,” says Casarões.

silent giants

Among the 35 abstentions, two are especially important: India and China.

“China and India are countries that have historically defended sovereignist positions, including against human rights issues”, says Casarões, noting the contradiction in the international position of the two giants in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. India has close and historic military ties with Russia, which explains the country’s caution.

China has recently approached Russia. According to analysts, the unfolding of the Russian crisis with Ukraine was important for Beijing, which faces a similar situation in relation to Taiwan. In recent days, however, China has been trying to show some distance from Moscow and has even signaled that it could serve as a mediator for the Russians and Ukrainians to agree a ceasefire. Abstention could serve to maintain neutrality.

“The problem is that China, which wants to prove itself a global leader, has devalued its own role by just repeating platitudes about the ‘complexity of the situation’, without taking a position or helping to build solutions”, notes Poggio.

The vote at the UN General Assembly comes a day after diplomats from more than 40 countries walked out of the collegiate plenary in protest, when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov began a speech via remote system to justify the conflict.

“Ironically, Putin served as guarantor of international law at the UN when the United States invaded Iraq. He, with Germany and France, made an articulation to isolate the United States and denounce the lies that George W. Bush used to justify the invasion in that country. moment. And now it is Putin who is stepping into this system”, notes Casarões.

Symbolically, Putin announced the start of the invasion of Ukraine at the same time that the Security Council was meeting to discuss the tense situation in the area and try to find a diplomatic way out.