Samsung accused of cutting the performance of apps on its smartphones

Users of the Korean technology forum Meeco posted a list of apps affected by the performance limitation. The list features 10,000 popular apps including Instagram, TikTok, Netflix, Microsoft Office, Google Keep, Spotify, Snapchat, YouTube Music and more. Samsung’s own apps like Samsung Pay, Secure Folder, Bixby and others are also on the list.

Apparently, the main responsible for this limitation is the Game Optimization Service application. Despite being developed with the premise of improving the performance of smartphones in games, it is acting to “kill” the process of any other installed app.

According to information released this week, the Samsung may be limiting the performance of many apps on Galaxy smartphones as a way to save battery life. The finding was published by the folks at AndroidAuthority.

Curious, a Korean youtuber decided to test this performance limitation. He took an application that is not affected by the hack – 3DMark – and decided to change his package to the name of Genshin Impact, since the latter is on the list of harmed.

As a result, the original version had a score of 2618, while the modified version only scored 1141. In other words, the performance drop reached 56%.

For now, Samsung has not commented on the matter in an official way, nor do we know on which smartphones the Game Optimization Service is installed.

Even so, sources indicate that the company has been conducting an internal investigation and should take a position soon.