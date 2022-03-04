Sanctioned law that expands coverage of treatments in health plans

Rules for the incorporation of new treatments by health plans and insurance, administered by the National Health Agency (ANS), are published in the Official Diary of the Union this Friday (4th).

According to Law 14,307/22 sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro, health plans are required to provide oral and home-use anticancer medicines, in accordance with the medical prescription, as long as they are registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). ) with approved therapeutic use. The measure also allows patients to continue therapy at home, without the need for hospitalization for treatment.

Another novelty is the creation of the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health, which aims to advise the ANS in decision-making on new technologies and medicines, including transplants and highly complex procedures. The group must present a report that considers the scientific evidence on the efficacy, accuracy, effectiveness and safety of the drug, product or procedure analyzed.

Validity

The list of health procedures and events must be updated within 180 days, extendable for another 90 days, when necessary. The process must be carried out by means of a public consultation within 20 days, with the disclosure of a preliminary report of the commission, and a public hearing in the case of a relevant matter or when there is a preliminary recommendation of non-incorporation by at least one third of the committee members.