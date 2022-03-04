See first images of the Antonov An-225, the largest cargo plane in the world, destroyed in bombing – World

Russian state TV this week released the first images of what was left of the Antonov-225 Mriya cargo planedestroyed during a bombing at Hostomel airport, near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, last Friday (25).

According to Channel 1 records, the aircraft wreckage is in a hangar, whose structure was also affected by the explosion.

The plane’s cabin appears to have split in half, the wings are bent and there are turbines on only one side. Press video shows a projectile detonated next to the aircraft.

Projectile found next to plane victim of Russian attack

The Ukrainian Antonov-225 Mriya was burned a week ago by a Russian attack. Manufactured in the 1980s, it was 84 meters long and held more than 1,500 people, while carrying capacity of 250 tons. From wing to wing, it was 88.4 meters, the equivalent of a 29-story building.

Repair

Ukraine reported that restoring the aircraft would cost approximately $3 billion and would take a long time. The director general of Ukroboronprom, Yuri Husev, claims that the cost of the reconstruction must be covered by the Russian Federation, “as they caused intentional damage to Ukrainian aviation and the air cargo sector”.

“We will fight for our land and our home to a victorious end. And after the victory is won, we will definitely finish building our new Mriya, which has been waiting for this in a safe place for many years. It will all be Ukraine!” .

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba lamented the attack on social media. Mriya means “dream” in Ukrainian and was a symbol of aviation in the country.

“This was the largest aircraft in the world, AN-225 ‘Mriya’ (‘Dream’ in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our ‘Mriya’. But they can never destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We will prevail!”, said the minister.