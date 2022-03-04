Send your name to the Moon with NASA’s Artemis I mission

NASA is getting closer and closer to launching Artemis I, an unmanned mission that will travel around the Moon, and the space agency invites you to send your name to the Moon on this opportunity. The names will be carried on a USB drive aboard the Orion spacecraft.

Scheduled for May of this year, Artemis I will be the first mission of the Artemis Program, dedicated to taking humans back to the Moon. It will perform the first flight with the powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the second mission of the Orion spacecraft, which last took off in 2014.

The Artemis I mission will last about three weeks from its launch (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

The SLS-Orion system will take off from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. But before that, on March 17 they will undergo a final test. The objective is to test all the integrated systems until the last step, except takeoff. The system will spend about a month at the unit, where tests are expected to be conducted over the course of two weeks. Then the rocket and capsule will be transferred to the Vehicle Assembly Building at KSC and will undergo further analysis there.

How to send your name to the moon

To send your name to the Artemis mission, just access the NASA Artemis website and fill in a short form with your data, including first and last name. Then, the registered passport can be downloaded and saved on your computer or cell phone.

In less than a minute, your “boarding pass” to the Moon is ready, like the one you see below:

Your name will travel on a USB drive aboard the Orion capsule (Image: Wyllian Torres/Canaltech)

Although the launch of Artemis I is slated for the May 7-21 window, NASA has yet to confirm the date. Flight confirmation should come out as soon as final tests are completed and reviews duly reviewed. The 1st human landing of the Artemis Program, however, should only happen in 2026.

Source: NASA