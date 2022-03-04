Seven Russian banks are removed from the Swift system

This Wednesday (2), the European Union excluded seven Russian banks from the Swift banking messaging system (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication). However, institutions that act in the payment of energy – Sberbank and Gazprombank – were not included.

The US and UK were already pushing for the decision, but some countries in the eurozone depend on energy exported by Russia. Swift is the dominant global financial transaction system. Those affected by the decision are VTB (the second largest bank in Russia), Bank Otrkitie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank, Bank Rossiya, Sovcombank and VEB. They will have 10 days to end operations on the platform.

Russian banks are removed from the Swift system (Image: Reproduction/Envato/twenty20photos)

Removing Russian banks from the system is one of the most powerful tools to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The financial entities were chosen based on their connections to the Russian state — public banks had already been sanctioned after the country annexed Crimea in 2014.

Thus, a general ban was not adopted throughout the banking system, but restricted to institutions that have an implicit connection with the war effort. Banks related to energy payments may be subject to other measures as the European Union continues to buy oil and gas from the country.

Authorities are concerned about the disruption of energy flows to Europe, as the Swift system is not able to differentiate between types of payments – that is, it is not possible to only allow energy-related transactions.

Swift has no global rival

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, says the decision to exclude Sberbank and Gazprombank is unacceptable. “We demand that all Russian entities be effectively and fully covered by sanctions.” Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said more Russian banks could be excluded from Swift, which has 11,000 members and no global rivals.

Officials call for sanctions to be expanded and target more banks (Image: Reproduction/Pexels/Ono Kosuki)

Russia has its own system, but Swift is still used for around 70% of transfers there. VEB says it focuses on domestic projects that have not been affected. For business abroad, I would use SPFS, from the Central Bank of Russia.

Sovcombank says Swift does not affect it because other sanctions have already blocked its ability to make payments abroad. Promsvyazbank says it is prepared for the disconnection and it would not have a significant impact on its operations. VTB and Otkritie say they will not be affected. Novikombank and Bank Rossiya did not comment on the action.

