Ship that caught fire with 4,000 Volkswagen luxury cars sinks in Atlantic Ocean

Despite several efforts to save it, the freighter Felicity Ace, whose fire had receded last week, sank. The vessel submerged last Tuesday (1st) about 410 km off the coast of the Azores archipelago (Portugal), after being hit by waves and tipping at 45 degrees to starboard. Inside the burned-out ship were more than 4,000 Volkswagen luxury cars, including 1,100 Porsches.

João Mendes Cabeças, captain of the port of Horta, the closest to where the incident took place, told Reuters that the Felicity Ace sank when efforts to tow it began. According to him, the sea was very rough and the vessel had suffered serious structural problems caused by the fire. “As the towing started, water started to come in,” the captain reported. “Then the ship lost stability and sank.”

publicity

According to Pat Adamson, a spokesman for Japanese carrier MOL, the ship’s manager, tugs and rescue boats accompanying the vessel are in the area to monitor the situation. “There doesn’t seem to be much oil pollution yet,” she reported.

On the last 10th, the Felicity Ace left the port of Emden (Germany), where Volkswagen has a factory, towards the state of Rhode Island, east coast of the United States. For unknown reasons, the fire started six days later, near the Azores archipelago, in Portugal. The same day, the crew was evacuated, but the vessel was adrift, burning for nearly a week. On the ship were luxury cars from Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Bentley and Lamborghini brands. No model, important to note, was saved.

Images of Felicity Ace from the last March 1st, before sinking (Portuguese Navy/Disclosure)

Rescue of the ship started last week

Last week, a rescue team managed to board the ship by helicopter, according to information from the Portuguese Navy. A tow line was connected by the rescue boat “Bear”, which took the vessel back to the Azores. She was under escort by two others, ALP Guard and Dian Kingdom, and an anchor-handling tug with firefighting capability, the VB Hispanic.

On the 25th, the Portuguese Navy reported that the ship’s situation was stable and the smoke was no longer visible, despite the fire having reached the entire area of ​​the garage with the vehicles. On Tuesday (1st), however, the ship overturned to starboard. In the last image of the vessel released by the Portuguese Navy, it is possible to see that the fire had caused damage to a good part of the structure of the vessel – much more even than in relation to the photos released in mid-February.

Built in 2005, the Felicity Ace was operated by Japanese carrier MOL and owned by one of its subsidiaries, Snowscape Car Carriers. Smit Salvage, part of the Dutch company Boskalis, was the company designated to save the boat.

Felicity Ace on February 18, shortly after it caught fire (Portuguese Navy/Disclosure)

Fire will cost Volkswagen $155 million

Volkswagen declined to comment on the ship with its luxury cars. Just last week, the German automaker feared that a large number of the incinerated cars would no longer be usable. Car damage, however, will be covered by insurance, the company assured, but the number of notifications to dealerships in the US is worrying.

Last week, risk modeling firm Russell Group estimated that the incident would cost Volkswagen at least $155 million. This projection assumes that all vehicles would have been lost in the fire. The total value of the cars on the ship was US$ 401 million (R$ 2.1 billion).

Main image credit: Portuguese Navy/Disclosure

Read too:

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!