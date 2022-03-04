Sifu worked: game has sold more than 1 million units

Game was developed by independent studio Sloclap

Released less than a month ago, on February 8, Sifu is already a great sales success, that’s what the independent developer celebrates sloclapwho had previously released the game Absolve and that his kung-fu game reached the mark of 1 million units sold, accounting for more than 10 million hours. Sifu brings a simple story, but aligned very well with the game’s proposal, putting you in the shoes of a young orphan who seeks revenge for the murder of his family.

With a fighting mechanic worked very well with blows and several combos, not so easy to perform, Sifu captivated the audience that expected a martial arts game, and that satisfied the player with its simple but well-produced premise for a good Kung.Fu game. With 1 million units sold in less than 1 month after its launch, Sifu still has a long way to go and opens space for new games to explore the genre, as well as highlights developer Sloclap.

With a clearly printed difficulty, as PSN trophies indicate that only about 3% of players completed the game and only 45% made it to the second level, Sifu brings the aging mechanic, causing the player to age 1 year with each fall, making their skills and strength less and less efficient in the fight against opponents that appear during the game.

Despite being considered a difficult game and with a reasonable learning curve, a YouTuber has already managed to beat the game in 22 minutes without dying once, certainly making many players jealous. Sifu is available for PS4, PS5 and PC, check below the requirements to run the game on computers.

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows 8.1

Processor: AMD FX-4350, or Intel Core i5-3470

GPU: Radeon R7 250 or GeForce GT 640

RAM Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Free space: 22 GB

Recommended requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 or latest OS

Processor: AMD FX-9590 or Intel Core i7-6700K

GPU: GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390X

RAM memory: 10 GB of RAM

Free space: 22 GB

