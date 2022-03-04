Sony would be shipping “console prototypes” to the US

According to a report by TweakTown, a technology website, Sony is sending mysterious “console prototypes” to the United States. The information was obtained by the portal through an import record.

Apparently, these packages were being sent to the cities of Norfolk and Oakland, in the states of Virginia and California, respectively. The site suggests that the items can be PS5 mods for developers, PS VR2 devkits, or even starter units of a Pro/Slim version of the next-gen console — these last ones have not yet been announced.

According to the records, Sony subsidiaries in the UK, Japan and South Korea are responsible for the prototype shipments to the US – which took place between October 2021 and February 2022. The ledger lists the code “HS No. 981700”, which is often associated with video game products.

So far, the Japanese giant has not confirmed any official information that may be related to this action. On the other hand, a new version of the PS5 is not difficult to come by, considering the company’s history in previous generations – not to mention the launch of PS VR2. In any case, consider the article above as a rumor..

Sony Might Announce and Launch Spartacus Soon

While Sony affiliates ship devkits to the United States, other rumors coming from journalist Jeff Grubb say that the Japanese giant may announce and launch Spartacus (a service similar to Xbox Game Pass) soon. Know more!