Study identifies 10 risk factors linked to Alzheimer’s; see which – 03/03/2022

Attempts to develop an effective treatment for Alzheimer’s disease have not yet met with complete success, so scientists are increasingly inclined to study ways to detect the disease early and thus prevent or delay its natural course.

Based on this line, French researchers from the Paris Brain Institute performed an observational study and highlighted 10 health problems associated with the risk of developing the disease up to 15 years earlier.

“Our findings make it possible to model the possible trajectories of risk factors in the period leading up to the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, providing new insights about possible prevention windows,” the study authors said in their paper.

And the concern about the disease is not for nothing, since, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), 55 million people around the world live with dementia and of these, between 60 and 70% have Alzheimer’s.

As there is still no way to combat the disease itself, according to experts, the best strategy is to identify early “modifiable” risk factors that doctors can attack with drugs or other interventions.

See the risk factors found

Depression was the earliest condition to be associated with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, appearing at least 9 years in advance.

Other conditions the study linked to a later diagnosis of Alzheimer’s included:

Anxiety;

Constipation;

Abnormal weight loss;

A type of arthritis called cervical spondylosis;

Reaction to severe stress;

Hearing loss;

Sleep disorders.

They also showed that falls and fatigue were linked to Alzheimer’s risk.

How was the search done?

The researchers analyzed the primary health records of 20,214 people in the UK and 19,458 people in France with Alzheimer’s. Data were evaluated from January 1996 to March 2020 in the UK; and January 1998 to February 2019 in France.

They compared each person’s medical records with a gender- and age-measured control of those who did not receive a diagnosis of a progressive brain disease during the 15-year study period.

Of the 123 health conditions investigated, 10 had a significant association with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s 2 to 10 years later, in France and the UK.

Some of the conditions, such as depression, hearing loss and sleep disturbances, are already known risk factors for Alzheimer’s.

Why is this study important?

According to experts, this study was the first to identify constipation as a possible risk factor. The link between the two conditions became apparent 7 years before Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Constipation is also associated with depression, as well as being an early established sign of other brain diseases such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

“The connections made allowed us to confirm known associations, such as hearing problems or depression, and other lesser-known factors or early symptoms, such as cervical spondylosis or constipation.” Medical News TodayThomas Nedelec, first author of the study.

More studies are needed

The study had some limitations, among them, other risk factors that contribute to Alzheimer’s such as educational level, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and genetics were disregarded.

Furthermore, the research does not reveal whether these conditions help to cause Alzheimer’s or are just early symptoms. Therefore, experts explain that the next step will be to clarify these factors.

Other forms of prevention

In 2020, another scientific article published in the scientific journal The Lancet added three modifiable risk factors: binge drinking, head trauma, and air pollution to its existing list, which includes:

Hypertension;

Smoke;

Obesity;

Depression;

physical inactivity;

Diabetes.

Ultimately, the report found that modifying all of these risk factors could prevent or delay dementia in up to 40% of people.