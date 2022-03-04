Study: symptoms of bruxism affect 7 out of 10 people in the pandemic – 04/03/2022

Cases of bruxism associated with psychological factors were prevalent in the first months of the covid-19 pandemic. The onset or worsening of symptoms such as involuntary clenching and grinding of teeth was reported by 76% of respondents in a study of 1,476 people, who found greater levels of stress and nervousness in the first few months of the pandemic.

The analysis is by researchers from the Federal University of Alfenas (Unifal-MG) and the Neurological Institute of Curitiba (INC), published on Friday (4) in the journal “Brazilian Journal of Pain” (BrJP).

Data were collected through an online questionnaire administered between May and August 2020, with questions about sociodemographic information, symptoms of bruxism, quality of life and self-compassion.

For the researchers, the strong correlation between negative emotions and signs of bruxism highlights the need for preventive actions and treatment for symptoms, which include headache, locked jaw and muscle fatigue.

With the proposal to assess the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on psychological aspects and associated with bruxism, the study revealed the high prevalence of physical symptoms as a result of the worsening in mental health.

“We did the research expecting an increase in bruxism symptoms, but not as many as the sample presented. The fluctuations of the pandemic, with new strains and the increase in the number of cases still impact the population, and we need to think about how to reduce the risk of these dysfunctions “, says Marcelo Lourenço da Silva, professor at the Faculty of Physiotherapy at Unifal-MG.

Bruxism may be associated with other temporomandibular disorders, which involve muscles, joints and diverse facial structures. Most study participants reported clicking sounds in the joint (85%), ear pain (78%) and jaw fatigue (64.8%), symptoms that demand attention. “The ideal is to refer to physical therapy for pain control and mechanical changes, as well as psychological treatment. This association would make the symptoms decrease and the population would have a lower incidence of bruxism”, says Silva.

The next step is to assess whether existing interventions, such as physiotherapy, acupuncture and electrostimulation techniques, have concrete results in the pandemic context.

“We have positive responses with these treatments, but the next step is to carry out an intervention to assess whether the tools work in this context, in which economic, work, health and social issues are also present. We need to test the tools to see if, even in this conjuncture, manage to generate a positive response in the population”, concludes Silva.