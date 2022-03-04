Tension between US, Russia and China could lead to new Cold War

Vladimir Putin’s army’s invasion of Ukraine completed a week on Wednesday (photo: @StahivUA / ESN / AFP)

After thirty years of uncontested US geopolitical hegemony, a phase that followed the disintegration of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), – putting an end to the conventional Cold War (1947-1989) between the two hegemonic powers -, a Second Cold War – or Cold War 2.0 – takes shape on the international stage. It has a marked difference, in relation to its older sister, the presence of three weights positioned on the global board: the United States, Russia and China.

In the context of trade agreements around the Silk Road and the political confrontation with the United States, there is a conformation of an Asian bloc with a tendency towards a joint positioning of Russia and China. Without condemnation from China, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already with the announced political and military support of the West, yet another escalation of tensions that mark the new era of global power, with the three geopolitical actors in an escalation of tensions and indirect confrontations. . One of the consequences is the new arms race, including the militarization of the European continent.

The evaluation of Pvel Lavrenthiv Grass, sociologist and doctoral student in International Political Economy at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), who signs in partnership with Daniel Barreiros, professor of the Graduate Program in International Political Economy at UFRJ, the text for discussion “Interpretations and Arguments about the so-called Cold War 2.0”, published in the electronic magazine of the UFRJ Institute of Economics.

“Cold War 2.0 takes place at a time in history when, unlike the former Soviet Union, Russia is not an economic superpower, but remains a nuclear superpower,” says Pvel.

The result of a new Cold War could be a “hot” war, says the sociologist, considering the threat to be real after the collapse of the INF Treaty, which prohibited the launch of land missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, which during the War Cold 1.0, led to Moscow and Washington escalating tensions in 1962 (Caribbean crisis) and in 1983 (Euro-missile crisis).

“The Americans have already tested ground-based Tomahawk cruise missiles, which was previously prohibited. In parallel, the Americans are creating a new generation of medium-range ballistic missiles. In response, the Russian side created the hypersonic-speed ‘Caliber’ missile”, analyzes Pvel.

In addition, he says, there is the possibility of deploying high-precision weapons close to the territory of Russia and China, capable of reaching nuclear facilities, in a short time of arrival. Pvel points out yet another factor for the instability of Cold War 2.0: the proliferation of nuclear weapons, as well as the possible accumulation of China’s nuclear arsenal, undermines the logic of the bilateral limitation of Russian-American nuclear weapons.

The elements of the Cold War 2.0, pointed out by the authors Daniel Barreiros and Pvel Lavrenthiv Grass, are: 1) the aggressive propaganda of reciprocal accusations and on a large scale, with the revived image of the “enemy”; 2) diplomatic tensions; 3) mutual accusations of cyberattacks and, in the case of the United States, of Russian interference in Donald Trump’s elections; 4) a new arms race; 5) the collapse of the arms control system; 6) trade sanctions and economic isolation of Russia, which tends to lean on China.

“In Cold War 2.0, the strategic stability inherited from the first Cold War was compromised with Washington’s departure, in 2002, from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty”, says Pvel, considering that fortunately, the United States extended it for another five years. the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (START 3) which expired in February 2021.

American hegemony

“The end of the Warsaw Pact marked the end of a more visible phase of the Cold War. It happens from a geopolitical vacuum, when one of the sides is neutralized, in this case, the Soviet side. In 1991, the dismantling of the Soviet Union takes place, opening the doors to North American hegemony”, says Pvel.

The new scenario of global power led, in 1989, the political scientist and economist Francis Fukuyama, one of the main advisers to the then President of the United States, Ronald Reagan, to defend in his article “The end of history?”, with the diffusion , for the rest of the world, the model of supremacy of liberal democracies and free market capitalism as the “way out” to chaos, to the end of communism and socialism.

The world followed the disintegration of the former Soviet Socialist Republic and the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact – with the return of about half a million soldiers, tanks, artillery, aircraft and missile operational systems, present in East Germany, Hungary, Poland and Czechoslovakia. – back to Russian territory.

“It was a geopolitical process unprecedented in recent history, and it represented the largest displacement and redistribution of military, civilians and equipment since the Second World War. The withdrawal of troops from Germany was exhausting and logistically complex, an operation that lasted until 1994”, consider Daniel Barreiros and Pvel in a published paper.

In the decades that followed, despite the West’s commitment to the defunct Soviet Union made at the time of the withdrawal of troops from Germany, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) expanded its presence towards the Russian border, incorporating the countries that integrated the area of ​​influence of the ex-Soviet Union and also the ex-Soviet Baltic republics.

“The total withdrawal of Soviet/Russian military forces from Eastern Europe is considered, until today, a contradictory geopolitical action, which generates discussions between specialists and jurists. Why did Gorbachev not demand a formal agreement on the future status of this region, which should remain neutral, without NATO expansion to the East?” ask the authors Daniel Barreiros and Pvel.

Weakened, Russia was not in a position to react to the expansion of NATO. According to Pvel, without a counterpoint in the expression of North American hegemony, years began that he calls “world disorder”: to export the democratic and market economy model, the United States invaded Iraq (2003), under the false claim that there would be chemical weapons, in the context of the “War on Terror”.

“Continued by the invasion of Afghanistan and the promotion of “color revolutions” (Libya, Syria, Egypt, Tunisia, Ukraine), as well as the unilateral use of military force, subversion and oil control”, the authors consider.

Cold War Reemergence

In the second decade of the 21st century, however, the first signs were given that new poles of power in the world were forming. “Any system has growth limits,” says Pvel.

“In 2014, with the Color Revolution in Ukraine and the coup d’état that overthrew the elected pro-Russian government, Vladimir Ptin, who had started in 2008 a broad technological reform of the Armed Forces, incorporated Crimea – with a Russian ethnic majority” , he says.

Present in 1954 from Nikita Khrushchov (1874-1971) Ukraine, Ukraine’s incorporation of Russia generated protests from Ukraine, NATO and the United States, in addition to trade sanctions. “In response, the United States began strengthening its US military presence in Eastern Europe with increased NATO military exercises along the border lines with Russia,” says Pvel.

The beginning of the decline of American hegemony will take place mainly in 2015, with the entry of Russia into the Syrian war”, says Pvel. On the verge of losing the civil war and being overthrown, in 2015, at the request of Bashar-al-Assad’s government, Russia entered the war. The United States was already acting there with a small contingent, to fight terrorist groups, but with no interest in maintaining the government.

With decisive Russian action, the pre-government forces won the battle of Aleppo, kept Bashar al-Assad, regained 90% of the occupied territory and dismantled the Islamic State. Russia thus opened up its zone of influence in the Middle East, setting up two military bases in the cities of Tartus and Hmeimim.

“The Syrian war began to see the use of Russian military forces at a high technological level, something unexpected for Washington, especially when the Russians used Caliber missiles, launched from the Caspian Sea, which crossed 1,500 kilometers over Iran and Iraq, and they hit terrorist base targets with great precision,” says Pvel.

Questions for Pvel Lavrenthiv Grass, a sociologist at Tver State University in Russia. and PhD student in International Political Economy at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ):

Did the dissolution in 1991 of the Warsaw Pact, which was the military alliance between socialist countries, led by the then Soviet Union to face and oppose NATO, represent the end of the Cold War?

We can understand it as the end of a more visible phase of the Cold War. It happens from a geopolitical vacuum, when one of the sides is neutralized, in this case, the Soviet side. In 1991, the dismantling of the Soviet Union takes place, opening the doors to North American hegemony. But this North American hegemony is a process that is not sustainable forever, there are limits, because any system has limits to growth.

In your assessment, is the war in Ukraine an escalation from the cold war to the “hot war”?

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine can be viewed in the context of Cold War 2.0. Russia’s objective is to neutralize Ukrainian military bases, military infrastructure, focusing on the anti-aircraft defense system, so that there is recognition by Washington and the international community that Ukraine is a neutral country. This is part of the directions and directions that had already been given in 2015, when the Cold War 2.0 began. If NATO enters this conflict, then it would be another scale, another number of participants and another side effect, that of a “hot war”.

Does Cold War 2.0 have a more unstable balance than Cold War 1.0?

I believe that this new cold war is in fact more unstable because it has a greater number of axes. There are three axes, before there were two, a bipolar world. We now have a multipolar world, with several decision-making centers, with three main axes: the Russia-United States axis, the United States-China axis and the Russia-China axis. a triangular game, which make the balance more complex and unstable. We have a greater number of ambiguous situations and contexts changing faster.

How does Europe position itself in this Cold War 2.0?

Today there are two bipolarities: the relationship between Russia and the United States and the relationship between the United States and China. Europe lost its de facto sovereignty as an autonomous political entity, it ceased to be an international political entity in geopolitics, because it obeys the will of Washington. What’s left of the United States, Russia and China. Russia is increasing its partnership with China, due to US pressure on both sides. By the laws of physics, Russia and China will unite to withstand the pressure of the West. It is only natural that there is greater synergy between Russia and China, and especially in the military segment, which is expanding more and more. Joint military exercises in the air, sea and land. This is a big risk for the United States and it differs from Cold War 1.0, a new scenario that shapes the new cold war.