The maps that show Russia’s advance on the territory of Ukraine

Visual Journalism Team

BBC News

3 March 2022

A week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, troops continue to make significant advances into the country, but so far have failed to take the capital Kiev.

Here are the latest developments on the eighth day of the invasion:

-Russian forces have taken control of the southern port city of Kherson

-There are fears of mass casualties in the port city of Mariupol

-Despite heavy bombing, Kharkiv remains under Ukrainian control

-Large explosions were heard in Kiev overnight, but casualty figures are unclear

-Russia launched its attack in the early hours of last Thursday from three main directions: north, south and east.

Since then, troops have invaded Ukraine and targets across the country have been hit by airstrikes and artillery strikes.

The fight for Kiev

Russian troops are advancing on Kiev from the north, although progress has slowed in recent days.

On Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) said a long convoy of Russian military vehicles heading to the capital had been stalled by “firm Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion”.

However, Kiev faced several air strikes and large explosions were heard in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hostomel airport has been the scene of bloody fighting and has changed hands several times in recent days, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian forces arrived near Obolon, on the outskirts of Kiev, on Friday (25/2), and clashes in northwest Kiev were reported over the weekend.

But so far Russian tanks and armored vehicles have not been seen in the capital.

attacks from the north

The fastest advance on Kiev took place along the west side of the Dnieper River via Chernobyl, with the Russians taking control of a large area north and west of the capital.

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday (3/3) that the main body of the great Russian column advancing on Kiev remains more than 30 km from the city centre.

Russian troops are now advancing on the capital from the west and the ISW estimates the closest of these troops is about 65 km (40 miles) from central Kiev.

They also tried to advance on Chernihiv, northeast of Kiev, but faced strong resistance and the city remains in Ukrainian hands.

eastward advance

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has faced intense aerial bombardment in recent days.

On Wednesday (2/03), the city’s mayor said the heavy bombing had killed at least 21 people and injured at least 100 others.

Russian paratroopers have been spotted on the outskirts of the city, but so far the Ukrainian military has managed to maintain control.

Bombing also continued around Donetsk, which was attacked by troops from Belgorod in western Russia.

There are believed to be around 15,000 Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk who could help a Russian advance. Ukraine believes the number is higher.

advance south

Russian forces have now taken control of the port city of Kherson – the first major municipality to fall.

The city’s mayor posted a message on Facebook informing residents that the Ukrainian flag still flies over the city, but there were no Ukrainian forces left.

Meanwhile, the port city of Mariupol remains under constant attack and its mayor has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe deepening in the region.

A pro-Russian rebel spokesman said on Thursday they would launch “targeted attacks” against the city unless Ukrainian forces surrender.

A Mariupol advance to the east would create a land bridge between Crimea and territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk.

In the days leading up to the invasion, Russia deployed landing ships capable of transporting main battle tanks, armored vehicles and personal use along the Ukrainian coast in the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov.

Thousands flee across borders

Since the start of the invasion, hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

The European Union estimates that up to 4 million people may try to leave the country because of the Russian invasion.

Refugees are crossing borders into neighboring countries to the west such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova.

about these maps

To indicate which parts of Ukraine are under the control of Russian troops, we are using daily assessments published by the Institute for the Study of War with the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project.

As of March 2, this daily assessment differentiates between “Ukrainian territory controlled by identified Russians” and “identified Russian advances in Ukraine”, the latter indicating areas from which they believe the Russians have launched attacks but do not control.

To show key areas where advances are taking place, we are also using daily updates from the UK Ministry of Defense and BBC research. To show locations where attacks or explosions have taken place, we are using reports verified by the BBC.

The situation in Ukraine is changing rapidly and there are likely to be times when there are changes not reflected on the maps.