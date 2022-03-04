The most recommended stocks by analysts to buy in March; Alupar joins the national team, Weg and Lojas Renner leave

With volatility exacerbated by the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, analysts have turned their attention to companies producing raw materials, such as oil and iron ore, among others.

Therefore, stocks in the commodities sector dominate the recommendations for March compiled by InfoMoney, considering the portfolios recommended by ten brokers.

Among the most suggested roles are also those from sectors considered defensive, such as energy transmission and banks. On the other hand, actions linked to retail lost space in the indications, in comparison with the month of February.

In the leadership of March, once again are the shares of Vale (VALE3). The novelty is in the number of recommendations, which reached ten. The last time the miner had received this same amount of nominations was in March 2021.

Then come the shares of Suzano (SUZB3), with six recommendations, followed by the shares of Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Petrobras PN (PETR4), both with five recommendations each.

Tied in the sequence are the roles of Arezzo (ARZZ3) and newcomer Alupar (ALUP11), who entered the survey for the first time in March. Thus, two actions came out in relation to the February survey: Weg (WEGE3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3).

O InfoMoney compiles the recommendations of ten investment houses monthly, selecting the five most cited names by the consulted brokers. The number of nominations may be higher if there is a tie, as this month.

Check out the six most recommended stocks for March 2022, the number of recommendations and the performance of each role in February, 2022 and 12 months below:

Company ticker number of recommendations return in february Return in 2022 Return in 12 months OK VALE3 10 14.11% 18.37% 14.84% suzano SUZB3 6 -6.98% -7.29% -23.84% Itaú Unibanco ITUB4 5 0.68% 21.83% 24.41% Petrobras PETR4 5 5.10% 19.51% 88.08% Alupar ALUP11 4 1.26% 6.89% 12.29% Arezzo ARZZ3 4 -0.70% 5.80% 15.22% Ibovespa – – 0.89% 7.94% 2.82%

Sources: Ágora, Ativa, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Elite, Genial, Guide, Órama, Santander Corretora, XP Investimentos and economics

Good winds for the Ibovespa

For Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, from the XP analysis team, the discussion of high interest rates around the world, together with the rise in commodity prices, should continue to benefit the Ibovespa, even in the midst of the harsh conflict. between Russia and Ukraine.

In a report, they explain that Brazil has been benefiting from three simultaneous movements: the global rotation of portfolios from growth stocks to value stocks; the Brazilian stock exchange’s strong exposure to the commodities sector; and the presence of very low entry multiples among Brazilian stocks.

The financial and commodities sectors account for about 80% of the profits of companies in the theoretical portfolio of the Ibovespa in 2022, and currently have a weight of 62% in the index, according to the XP team.

Although the moment of greater stress facilitates the search for safer assets, such as the dollar, gold and US Treasury bonds, the three say that this does not necessarily mean the outflow of resources from Brazil.

The reason, they explain, is that as commodities continue to be strong around the world, foreign investors may prefer to leave emerging markets where stocks linked to raw materials have a smaller presence and thus continue investing in the Brazilian stock exchange. With an eye on higher profits and higher interest rates in Brazil, XP even kept the Ibovespa’s target price until the end of this year at 123 thousand points.

Here’s the analysts’ view exposed in reports for each recommended stock in March:

With ten recommendations, XP analysts highlight that Vale’s shares continue to generate great value for shareholders and that concerns about the company seem “exaggerated”.

For them, the mining company’s strategy to reduce iron ore production and increase pellet sales helped to add value and should keep the commodity market more “tight”.

In the analysts’ calculations, another highlight is that the company is trading at an EV/Ebitda multiple – which compares the company’s value with its cash generation capacity – of 3 times. According to them, the value is below the company’s historical average, and the expectation is that the mining company will return to trading at higher levels, given the distribution of dividends and strong cash generation.

In second place, with six recommendations, are the papers of the paper and cellulose giant Suzano. In the view of the experts at Agora, pulp prices may go beyond what is expected by the market consensus, which is US$ 550 a ton, based on obstacles in terms of supply and a “healthier” growth in demand. .

Analysts also say that the company’s results in the fourth quarter of 2021 came better than expected. The highlight, according to them, was Suzano’s adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), which totaled R$ 6.355 billion in the last quarter of last year, an increase of 60% compared to the same period. of 2020.

“Looking ahead, we expect earnings momentum to improve, helped by higher pulp prices,” the analysts pointed out. They further added that pulp cash costs that rose in the fourth quarter of 2021 may have peaked and that the trend now would be for them to decline.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Tied with Petrobras are the shares of Itaú Unibanco. According to Guide analysts, the bank reported a good result in the fourth quarter of 2021, with managerial recurring net income reaching BRL 7.2 billion, 2% above house estimates and 5.7% above consensus. market.

Also noteworthy for the guidance positive for 2022. For the Guide team, attention was drawn to the data that forecasts that the growth of the total loan portfolio will be between 9% and 12% this year, and the Brazil portfolio could expand between 11.5% and 14, 5%, above the growth projected by the federation of banks.

Attention should also be paid to the increase in the financial margin with customers, which could be between 20.5% and 23.5% in the bank’s estimates for 2022, as pointed out by Guide analysts.

The good performance in the digital channels was also a positive point of the last balance. Brokerage specialists pointed out that Iti already has 14.6 million accounts, and of the 4.7 million accounts created in the last quarter, 86% correspond to non-Ita account holders.

Petrobras PN (PETR4)

For the second consecutive month with five recommendations are Petrobras’ preferred shares. As XP analysts explain, which increased the weight of the oil company’s shares to 15% in the portfolio between February and March, the company seems “too cheap to ignore”.

According to the broker’s calculations, the company currently trades at 2.4 times Ev/Ebitda, a value that is lower than Russian competitors, which have greater corporate risk, and Western peers that have better corporate governance.

With that, the target price estimated by the house’s analysts for the action this year is R$ 45.30, against the R$ 34.67 seen at the close of yesterday (2). Despite being more optimistic about the oil company, experts do not hide the political risks involved in the paper.

This is because, with the advance of oil in recent months, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has insisted that it is necessary to review Petrobras’ price policy, which is currently linked to the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and to the rate of exchange. exchange. Petrobras, however, has been against the measure.

Alupar’s actions had four recommendations. In view of the current conflicts and the strong volatility observed in the markets in recent days, the transmission company’s shares entered the portfolio of BB Investimentos, from February to March.

In their justification, analysts Victor Penna and Wesley Bernabé highlighted the inclusion of the company AES Brasil and Alupar as companies with a more defensive character, since both are able to better protect revenues against inflationary pressures that should be even stronger now.

Commenting specifically on Alupar, both stated that the company has been boosting its revenue and operating cash generation. According to them, the company made progress, throughout 2020 and 2021, in the development of new transmission projects that came into operation recently. Such initiatives provided growth of over 20% last year, something that should be repeated this year, according to specialists at BB Investimentos.

Despite the more troubled scenario with the advance of inflationary pressures and the need for a tougher monetary policy on the part of the Central Banks, Arezzo’s shares also received four recommendations in the March survey.

Even with the challenges, analysts Carlos Sequeira, Osni Carfi, Bruno Lima and Luiz Temporini, from BTG Pactual, are among the experts who chose to keep the retailer’s shares in March.

According to them, the choice is linked to the fact that the company has a strong exposure to consumption by high-income groups, which are less sensitive to inflation and higher interest rates.

In the team’s accounts, Arezzo trades at 23 times P/E in 2022 – an indicator that shows the relationship between price and profit, and that works as an indication of the time it will take an investor to obtain a return when buying shares of a certain company. . In the opinion of analysts, this offers a potential for stock appreciation justified by its strong growth prospects.

