“The war has shown once again that cryptocurrencies need to be regulated” By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Gunay Caymaz from Investing.com Turkey

Investing.com – President of , , stated that the war between Russia and Ukraine demonstrates once again the importance of the need for regulations on the cryptocurrency sector.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while giving his views before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, stated that the need for cryptocurrency regulations is even more important now. Emphasizing the wartime environment in Ukraine, Powell said that Congress should take swift action in the field of digital finance, including cryptocurrencies.

During the meeting, Jerome Powell was also asked how Russia could use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions. In response to this question, Powell emphasized that the cryptocurrency industry is constantly evolving and can be divided into several sectors, which have this technology, but the biggest flaw of the sector is that it is not controlled by law.

The Fed chairman had already mentioned cryptocurrency regulations.

While the focus of the last meeting with Jerome Powell was the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Fed chairman had already raised the need for rapid regulation of cryptocurrencies.

In the summer of 2021, Powell expressed the view that crypto assets pegged to fiat currencies should be subject to the law, similar to banking law. Powell thinks that fixed crypto assets have similar economic activity to bank deposits and money market funds, while he believes that investors could be exposed to serious risks in a crisis environment. For this reason, he especially considers the treatment of these cryptos in a similar way to the regulation of traditional investment vehicles.

US SEC continues to insist on cryptocurrency regulations

On the other hand, the Fed is expected to prepare a report on this issue. In January, the Fed announced that it would prepare a report on central bank digital currencies and cryptocurrencies. In addition to the US Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also repeatedly raised the need for cryptocurrency regulations.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler emphasizes that the fact that the decentralized finance (DeFi) space in the cryptocurrency industry is operating without being subject to surveillance poses a major risk to investors.

In his speech, Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed will try to fight inflation by raising interest rates for 2022. However, one notable detail was that the Fed said it was ready to raise the rate, but that the situation in Ukraine may have changed the expectations.