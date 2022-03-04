“The worst in Ukraine is yet to come”, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that “the worst is yet to come” in Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. He spoke for an hour and a half with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation. According to the French president’s office, Putin expressed his determination to continue the offensive and said he was in a position to take control of the entire country.

Also according to the cabinet’s information, Putin told Macron that the Russian operation is going “according to plan” and that it could be intensified if Ukraine does not accept the conditions of demilitarization and denazification, alleged by the Russian government as the reasons for the invasion.

According to CNN, a Kremlin report carried by a Russian state news agency said the argument between the two was difficult, with Putin alleging that Ukraine had carried out a “seven-year sabotage” of the peace accords established in Minsk – which were signed in 2014 to end separatist conflicts in eastern Ukraine. These agreements ended in late 2021 after the Russian government recognized two new republics in the Donbass region.







French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels 10/22/2021 REUTERS/Aris Oikonomou photo: Reuters

Both Russia and France agreed to keep the door to dialogue open in Thursday’s conversation. The report added that Putin had warned Macron that if the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations drag on, Moscow will increase the targets on Kiev and that the military operation will be maintained “in any case”.

According to a source from the French presidency interviewed by CNN, Putin denied bombing Kiev and warned that if the situation worsened, Ukraine was to blame. In response, Macron warned Putin that he was making a big mistake. The French president also reportedly reiterated that Moscow’s demands to neutralize and disarm Ukraine are unacceptable, and responsibility for the conflict rests entirely with Putin.

Macron also reportedly said there was still time for diplomacy and dialogue. He admitted the idea of ​​addressing and considering Russia’s concerns. However, he said, the discussion cannot take place “under Russian control” and must be organized by international partners.

The French president also asked Putin to respect the Ukrainian president, family, relatives, state officials and elected representatives, the presidency source continued.

After his call with Putin, Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky. /With information from AFP